B2B Industrial Packaging Announces Next Press Acquisition

CHICAGO, IL, U.S., January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company, just announced the acquisition of Next Press, located in Mahwah, N.J. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 27th major acquisition.

B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “Next Press is an incredible company with a great management team. We are aware of the high level of service Next Press clients and channel partners have become accustomed to. Our goal is to surpass it in every regard.”

With the acquisition, Next Press clients will be able to take advantage of a broad range of industrial packaging products from thoroughly vetted channel partners. All of this is backed by a coast-to-coast distribution network.

“We want all of our clients to think of us as ‘Your National Neighbor’,” Drake added. “This means they can expect both friendly, personalized service and access to vast resources.”

Next Press, founded in 1997, is a logistics company focused on solving clients’ packaging-related needs. The company, specializing in corrugated products, has an in-house design team and printing capabilities to create customized innovative and functional packaging. Next Press provides samples of custom packaging and handles small production runs in-house all with the goal of supporting clients’ marketing efforts.

As an advisor for Next Press, Scott Daspin, Director of Investment Banking at Triad Securities Corp said, "I was pleased to play a key role in this successful acquisition. The expert, friendly service that Next Press provides will now be complemented by the national-scale packaging solutions, distribution and support that industry leader B2B Industrial Packaging delivers.”

This is the 27th acquisition in 13 years for B2B Industrial Packaging, the fastest growing industrial packaging company in the U.S. The company previously acquired Oak Paper Products, Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems, Empire West Solutions, Master Packaging and Allen Packaging in California; All Packaging, Central Packaging and MillerBevco in Kansas; Alpine Packaging and Western Packaging in Oregon; AMW Packaging Supply, Pioneer Packaging Worldwide, Nelson JIT, and B&S Supply Co in Arizona; Lewis Industrial Supply, and Accurate Packaging and Fulfillment in Pennsylvania; Fibers of Kalamazoo in Michigan; Springfield Corrugated Box in Massachusetts; Tri Pro Graphics and Packaging in Missouri; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, and Direct In Supply in Illinois.

Servicing more than 17,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in, Phoenix; Los Angeles; Houston; Seattle; Fort Worth Texas; Salinas, Hayward, Tustin and Sacramento, Calif.; Eugene, and Albany, Ore.; Kansas City, Kan. St. Louis, Mo.; Kalamazoo, Mich., Harrisburg, Pa., Oregon, Ill., Agawam, Mass. and Mahwah, N.J. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Emmy Perry at eperry@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com.

