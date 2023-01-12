Standish Executive Search, LLC names Greg Mickelson as Managing Principal; will oversee day-to-day operations of firm

Greg Mickelson, Managing Principal

Executive search firm in Providence, RI with satellite locations in Guilford/New Haven, CT; Manchester, NH, and Worcester, MA, names new managing principal

I am deeply honored by the confidence that Founder Stan Davis has placed in me to have me step into the role of Managing Principal at Standish. ” — Greg Mickelson, Managing Principal

PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Standish Executive Search (http://standishsearch.com), a leading executive search and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Greg Mickelson of Guilford, CT to the role of Managing Principal of the firm.

In this capacity, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the firm.

Mickelson, who joined the firm in 2020, will lead the Standish team including Founder Stan Davis, Advisor Kelley Small, and Lead Recruiter Jaime Barrett-Thurston as they continue to expand the growing firm’s diverse client base.

Mickelson brings an extensive resume to his new position. Before joining Standish Executive Search, Mickelson spent five years running two divisions for C. Cowles & Co. in North Haven, Connecticut where he led the firm’s two contract manufacturing divisions, including metal stamping and plastic injection molding, to an effective ownership transition.

After earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut, Mickelson was hired by Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, and then was recruited by General Electric to work in their upstate New York facility. He developed a reputation for leading successes in product development, technology, engineering, operations, marketing and business development. He earned his Master’s in Business Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

His experience also includes running a Contract Manufacturing Division of a family owned Wisconsin company. While there, he helped the company grow from three divisions to six and from $50 million to $180 million in revenue while his role expanded to running all six divisions, as president and COO. When ownership chose to exit the business, he divested the six divisions in four transactions over two years.

He then assumed the presidency of a Nashville subsidiary of a publicly held firm based in California, where he turned the business around and helped the owner divest the business.

Mickelson also has experience as the founder and owner of The Mickelson Company LLC, a business advisory firm where he has advised CEO clients on developing organization and staffing strategies, improving operations, pursuing new markets, and achieving results. Since joining Standish, he has built on his leadership and organization building experience to provide organizations with the leadership talent to build, change, and grow their businesses.

Of his role as Managing Principal he said, “I am deeply honored by the confidence that Founder Stan Davis has placed in me to have me step into the role of Managing Principal at Standish. Stan is a longtime friend and business colleague for whom I have the greatest respect. I look forward to the ongoing efforts with Stan, Kelley and Jaime as we continue our work of finding the right executives to meet the ambitions of our client companies”.

One of Greg’s outside interests is Boys and Girls Clubs where he has been involved for over 20 years, recently serving as the New Haven, CT Board of Directors president. He and his wife Amy reside in Guilford, CT.

Stan Davis said, “Greg has been instrumental in our success these last few years since he joined Standish Executive Search. As I look toward the future of our firm, Greg is the ideal choice to lead us through the next decade and beyond. Our entire team is delighted to have him assume this new role.”

About Standish Executive Search

Standish Executive Search works with business owners, boards and executives to secure the right leaders to support accelerated growth, change or succession. The Standish Model© recognizes that traditional executive search was originally developed to meet the needs of very large companies. The resultant process, support and fees were tailored to the assumption that every business had the same in-house expertise and resources to plan, support and follow-up an executive search. Standish Executive Search was conceived to supplement the resources and expertise of client businesses to assure that they too can successfully address their executive recruitment needs. Standish understands each organization’s distinctive operations, objectives and culture; supports its client companies before, during and after each search; and guarantees the results. The firm draws from decades of business experience. Through a presence in Providence, RI; Manchester, NH; Worcester, MA and New Haven, CT, Standish serves clients throughout New England, and beyond. For additional information please visit www.standishsearch.com or call (617) 895-8588.



