Dr. Farhan S. Huq joins Dermatology Partners – Lancaster

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to welcome Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon Farhan S. Huq, MD, MS to our team at Dermatology Partners – Lancaster located at 800 New Holland Ave, Suite A, Lancaster, PA 17602.

Starting on January 23, 2023, Dr. Huq will be joining Dermatology Partners – Lancaster, where he will provide a full range of dermatologic care including medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services. He enjoys taking care of both adult and pediatric patients.

Dr. Huq attended the University of Michigan College of Engineering for his undergraduate studies in Biomedical Engineering, in which he graduated Summa Cum Laude and as a member of the national engineering honor society Tau Beta Pi. This was followed by obtaining a Master’s of Science in Clinical Research. He then continued his education by earning his Medical Degree from the University of Michigan Medical School where he was awarded distinctions at the top 10% of his class in research, service, and education.

Dr. Huq continued his training with a residency in general surgery, a residency in Otolaryngology, a Mohs Clinical and Research fellowship, a clinical and research fellowship at the University of Michigan in dermatology, and completed his Dermatology Residency at Wayne State University. He performed numerous skin cancer removals, Mohs surgeries, and complex reconstructive surgeries during his residencies and fellowship.

“Dermatology Partners focuses on dedication to providing exceptional and leading-edge dermatology services. This aligns to my commitment to providing the best dermatological care possible to the community of Lancaster. Excellence is not enough; Dermatology Partners strives to continuously grow, improve, and refine every single aspect of patient care,” said Farhan S. Huq, MD, MS. “The Lancaster community is vibrant, diverse, and caring. It’s so easy to make lasting friendships with patients in the area that treat me like I am family. What’s not to love? I can’t wait to give them my very best patient care.”

Dr. Huq is currently accepting new patient appointments, immediate appointments are available, and insurance is accepted. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Farhan S. Huq, please call us at (717) 431-7546 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

Dermatology Partners is a physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails and specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

