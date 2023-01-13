Namibian Entrepreneurs Can Win Up To USD 20,000 With UPG Biashara

Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant - Launch image UPG Biashara - Apply Mirriam Margret Mothibe - Winner DDG Grant

Namibia has an advantage in #UPGBiashara. Namibia is a priority country for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. https://upglive.org/upgbiashara.

We love Namibia and we are thrilled that Namibia is a priority country for the second year in a row!” — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Namibia has an advantage in UPG Biashara and Namibia is a priority country for the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. The unique ecosystem is built with a view that entrepreneurs make the world a better place and so they deserve support that maximises their chances of success. And this support is provided for free to 500 fortunate entrepreneurs who earn their place by demonstrating their ideas and their passion. The initiative is defined by two distinct journeys: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Grants are provided during the Action Journey and are possible through the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. The Extended Deadline to apply is 15 January 2023 and interested individuals can apply and learn more here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara “We love Namibia and we are thrilled that Namibia is a priority country for the second year in a row! There is a great chance that a Namibian entrepreneur will also win funding thanks to the inspiring Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global.As a priority country, Namibian entrepreneurs will enjoy priority in the selection into the Class of 2023 of UPG Biashara. Once accepted, they will enjoy significant support in their entrepreneurship journey, learning both hard and soft skills. The Class of 2022 of UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs enjoyed: 50 classes, 70 hours of class time, 39 instructors, 137 LIVE pitches and CASH grants! All free. They will also expand their network and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs from over 50 countries, across all world regions. In addition, Namibian entrepreneurs also enjoy priority status with the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.The Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is an accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities, with a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs. The Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is as inclusive as it is inspiring. Most grantees will win a minimum of USD 5,000 to be invested directly into their businesses. Some entrepreneurs will win higher amounts up to the maximum of USD 20,000.“Diamonds Do Goodbelieves that by supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all. In addition to our support for entrepreneurship in natural diamond mining areas in Africa, we are pleased to include Namibia in 2023”, said Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do GoodIn 2022 there were 20 finalists from 8 countries and a total of 10 UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs won cash grants through the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. The winners came through several competitive rounds, including a series of “Shark Tank” style pitches. The Grand Grant prize of $20,000 was won by UPG Biashara Entrepreneur Mirriam Margret Mothibe from Botswana. Mirriam Margret Mothibe is the founder of I 99 Farms - a business in the agricultural and poultry industry. She is passionate about agribusiness and has also acquired relevant skills for the same. The Honourable First Lady of Botswana H.E. Mrs. Neo Masisi announced Mirriam as the winner at a ceremony held on Nelson Mandela Day.“I love you so much. I wanted this so bad but I did not see myself up there winning the grand prize. Thank you for believing in me: what I have inside is going to be shown to the world! I am so thankful,” Mirriam Margret Mothibe.As a priority country in 2023, entrepreneurs from Namibia now have a strong advantage to be selected into the Class of 2023 of UPG Biashara and also to be among the 2023 finalists and eventual winners of the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Learn more: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara Note to Editors1. Learn more about UPG Biashara and apply: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara 2. Learn more about Diamonds Do GoodGrant https://biashara.unitedpeople.global/partners/diamonds-do-good/ 3. Social Media Hashtags: #UPGBiashara, #DiamondsDoGoodGrant4. More about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us 5. Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination 6. Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

Launch of UPG Biashara and Launch of DDG Entrepreneurship Grant