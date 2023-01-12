Lucky Penny Candles Celebrates its First Anniversary
Personalized-candle company has big plans for 2023VENICE, FL, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucky Penny candles is proudly celebrating its first year in business this month. The company provides consumers with personalized candles for all occasions through its web store, and plans to expand its operations to brick-and-mortar gift stores throughout the US in 2023.
"It's hard to believe that it's only been one year since we opened up our store," says Dom Leroux, founder and managing partner at Lucky Penny Candles. "So many exciting things happened this year, and we are thrilled to have helped so many companies and consumers show their gratitude to others by offering personalized candles".
Only a few months after launching its online store, Lucky Penny Candles launched a corporate candles division which is now responsible for over 80% of the company’s revenue. "We have attracted renowned agencies such as Cummings & Partners NYC, Shay Rowbottom Marketing, Beast Node, Foureva Media,” Leroux notes, “and direct clients such as Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc. It is great to help so many brands show their appreciation for clients and employees and provide them with a unique way to break the ice with prospects.”
Lucky Penny will seek to further develop their corporate division in the coming year, and its B2B initiative will fulfill orders through other retail stores, including gift shops across the nation. The company also plans to launch a fundraising portal to help school and sports teams to raise funds with candles and personalized logos.
To learn more about Lucky Penny Candles, please visit luckypennycandles.com. For press-related inquiries, please email the shop at hello@luckypennycandles.com.
