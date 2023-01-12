Less than 2 weeks left for the 16th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference in London

SAE Media Group reports: A great meeting point to network with senior military leaders and industry, on 25-26 January 2023

LONDON, UK, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fast pace of modern warfare requires agile, highly adaptable forces capable of rapid movement whilst maintaining a consistent communication and situational awareness capability.

Interoperability is also becoming increasingly important to ensure seamless command and control within a multinational coalition, especially given the rising operational tempo across Europe.

The Mobile Deployable Communications conference is designed to bring together global leading program managers, strategic decision-makers, industry experts and thought leaders to explore the latest developments in communications technology. MDC is the only truly international conference which focuses on deployable CIS taking pace on 25-26 January.

The two-day conference agenda will focus on the UK MOD’s strategic communications programmes and the UK’s tactical communications industry. With support from around the MOD, MDC 2023 will be an essential addition to the calendar.

A great chance for delegates interested to hear updates and guidance from worldwide CIS programme managers and communications experts, including the British Army, the Royal Marines, Bundeswehr, OCCAR, the US Military and many more.

The conference will be proudly chaired by Major General (Ret’d) Bill Robins, Managing Director, BRL.

Case studies will be presented, from senior military leaders and industry experts during dedicated networking sessions.

Some of the military and government speaker include:

• Lieutenant Colonel Michael Macdonald, SO1 Equipment Capability, Develop Directorate, Royal Marines

• Major Samuel Thomas, SO2 Command and Battlespace Management, British Army

• Colonel Daniel Bowles, J36 Division Chief, National Guard Bureau J6

• Colonel Janos Poloskei, Branch Leader, Hungarian Defence Forces Command

• Miguel Saiz, Project Officer Support to EU Operations, European Defence Agency

and many more…

16th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference

25 – 26 January 2023

London, UK

