DearMob iPhone Manager 2022 Year in Review

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumping into 2023, DearMob Team now steps back and looks at the big picture of what happened over the last year. By evaluating the past, DearMob can fine-tune the engines to embrace more opportunities and challenges in the years to come and keeps innovating its star product DearMob iPhone Manager.

As a branch of Digiarty Software, an industry-leading multimedia solution provider, DearMob published the iPhone Manager software 4 years ago and has since served millions of users worldwide.

"As always, DearMob iPhone Manager keeps upgrading to accommodate new iOS features, answering the user needs and providing better experiences. The aim is to free iPhone owners from iOS limitations, save their time, and help everyone to back up and transfer everything they hold precious on iPhone and iPad."

"As always, DearMob iPhone Manager keeps upgrading to accommodate new iOS features, answering the user needs and providing better experiences. The aim is to free iPhone owners from iOS limitations, save their time, and help everyone to back up and transfer everything they hold precious on iPhone and iPad."

Here are some insights into DearMob's new features and improvements, evident in the major updates in 2022.

January:

DearMob iPhone Manager v5.4 was released. It answers the need of iPhone photography hobbyists with improved photo features. Photo deleting failure was fixed to free up storage, and the loading efficiency of large photos in SMS is enhanced. Owners of iPhone 13 and higher models can better manage cinematic videos, with the Cinematic mode icon shown on the video files to discriminate them from other recordings.

March:

DearMob iPhone Manager v5.5 was released, focusing on a more steadfast performance. It added support for iOS 15.4 and fixed occasional program crash on Windows 7. As for the Mac version, memory leak issues were fixed for the HEIC to JPG conversion tasks.

June:

DearMob iPhone Manager v5.6 was released in time to support iOS 16 beta published in WWDC 2022.

The biggest change rests in the completed revamped Contacts feature and its UI design. Since iOS 16 beta added support to better group and manage contacts, DearMob follows the suit for contacts grouping. Users can then easily create new groups, drag and drop contacts among groups, and add new contact cards inside a certain group. Besides backing up devices to PCs and external hard drives, users now have options to choose network paths for the backup. Plus, the update also added support for macOS Ventura beta and fixed occasional contacts syncing errors.

August:

DearMob iPhone Manager v5.7 was released in a responsive manner to user feedback. The updated version fixed the garbled text that occasionally appeared in the notes of the VCF contact card. Tailored for the iOS 16 beta, the developers also improved the loading speed of videos and photos when a device is plugged in and fixed the password authentication failure in the backup feature.

September:

DearMob iPhone Manager v5.8 was released. Following the Apple Event 2022, DearMob added support for the official release of iOS 16 and macOS Monterey 12.6. This update also added the Hidden Album entry in the Photos module, which makes it easy for users to discriminate sensitive photos from others in the camera roll.

October:

DearMob iPhone Manager v5.9 was released. Catering to new iPhone adopters, DearMob was optimized for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. It also improved the backup performance to ensure maximum stability for users to move everything from the old iPhone to the new one. Previously, videos synced from iTunes to iPhone - when the "include videos" option is checked upon photo syncing – are not deletable. With this upgrade, users can delete videos contained in the "from my Mac" album to free up storage space.

November:

DearMob iPhone Manager v6.0 was released. As its Korean user base increased rapidly in the past year, DearMob added Korean language support to the UI. The upgrade is also optimized for M2-powered iPad Pro and Apple Silicon Macs. As for the Photos module, users now can sync their HEIC photos back to their iPhone, or from one iPhone to another iPhone. It is convenient for users who prefer a selective data transfer, instead of restoring everything from the old iPhone, and at the same time preserving the high-efficiency photo format at smaller file sizes.

December:

DearMob iPhone Manager v6.1 was released. This time, it added support for the latest iOS 16.3 beta and fixed occasional export errors when the output folder creation failed. Accommodating the smart cutout feature in iOS 16, DearMob now supports the preview and export of sticker images created by the Visual Look Up function in SMS.

DearMob team wants to take this opportunity to thank its customers worldwide. It is their support, patience, and resourceful feedback that has encouraged DearMob to get all the way here today. The team wishes everybody a safe and sound happy new year.

About DearMob iPhone Manager: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is a vigorous software company with a forefront developing outlook. DearMob – a sub-brand of Digiarty Software, is led by its innovative tagline product DearMob iPhone Manager. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2020-2022. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.

