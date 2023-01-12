Submit Release
Sofema Online (SOL) updates Course Learning Objectives to include Part 145 HF & SMS and Part CAMO HF & SMS

Sofema Online is pleased to share that the Course Learning Objectives have been updated with 2 new documents

SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.SofemaOnline.com provides Course Learning Objectives (CLO) to enable clients to verify course content compliance with regulatory & vocational objectives.

2 more CLO documents covering the following courses have been added:

» EASA Part 145 Safety (SMS) & Human Factor (HF) Training (Initial) with VO
» EASA Part CAMO Safety (SMS) & Human Factor (HF) Training (Initial) with VO

Course Learning Objectives are used to support the organisations “Oversight and Quality Assurance Assessment Process.”

SOL is supporting its business clients to deliver the optimum online training experience for all employees by providing the following:
» A detailed review of the course content,
» Together with the availability of a training alert for each course,
» Plus free-of-charge guest access for audit purposes.

Sofema Online provides EASA-compliant regulatory and vocational courses to support competence development within multiple aviation domains.
» Sofema's business depends fundamentally on the need to continually ensure the material is up to date and delivered to a consistent and uniform standard.
» In many cases the updates are available whilst the regulation is at the NPA stage. However, to remain current Sofema has to ensure that they follow the lead of EASA.

Course Learning Objectives (CLOs):
» Enables the delegates to be sure that the course meets their expectations related to regulatory authority requirements.
» The delegates are able to print the CLO to retain with the course certificate as part of the competence management process.
» Course Learning Objectives (CLO) are intended to provide clear, concise statements of what learners will be able to demonstrate or perform at the conclusion of each element of instructional content.

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 2 423 3870
team@sassofia.com
Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, World & Regional


