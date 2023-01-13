ACE Managed Security Services and CrowdStrike Organize Webinar on Optimizing Cybersecurity Strategies

Learn about the latest cybersecurity risks and how to protect your business. Join CrowdStrike and ACE MSSP for a live webinar on January 25, 2 PM EST.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACE security experts engage with CrowdStrike’s cybersecurity pro for insights on how to stay secure in 2023’s ominous threat landscape.

ACE Managed Security Services, a global leader in providing managed cybersecurity solutions, has partnered with CrowdStrike, an award-winning industry leader in endpoint protection, for a live webinar on the theme "How to Mitigate Cybersecurity Risks In 2023". The webinar is scheduled for January 25, 2023, at 2 PM EST (11 AM PST / 12.30 AM IST). Register Now!

The speakers’ panel will include Gregory Lowe, CrowdStrike’s solutions architect with over a decade’s experience as a cybersecurity practitioner. Deepak Jain, Ace Cloud Hosting’s head of network and security and a certified ethical hacker, will accompany Mohit Kaul, a sales maverick experienced in helping clients find the perfect problem-solution fit.

The webinar will cover a range of ideas to boost an organization’s security posture and bring it up to par against advanced multi-vector cyberattacks. Webinar attendees can expect to hear an enriching conversation around topics like:

1. What to expect from 2023’s cybersecurity landscape

2. The best ways to leverage AI/ML capabilities for advanced threat hunting and automation

3. Enhancing cybersecurity ROI with cost-efficient and flexible solutions

4. The barrage of multi-vector cyberattacks and the best defense techniques against them

“The ever-evolving threat landscape calls for constant strategic enhancements. On-point strategic developments require industry knowledge and foresight,” says Mr. Ashwani Choudhary, IT and security solutions expert at ACE.

This webinar will allow attendees to hear from industry leaders and insiders on what’s brewing within the cybersecurity space. They can ask questions on-the-spot and get insights that are not readily available online.

Join ACE’s expert panel on January 25 to get essential cybersecurity steps and strategies for 2023 and beyond.

About ACE Managed Security Services:

ACE Managed Security Services is a one-stop managed cybersecurity provider with 14+ years of cloud service experience and a full suite of next-generation security solutions. ACE ensures your enterprise’s security posture is equipped against new-age, multi-vector attacks. With a holistic and proactive approach to security, ACE delivers fully-managed threat monitoring, detection, analysis, and remediation.

ACE Managed Security solutions include:

1. Managed EDR

2. Managed SIEM

3. Managed DNS Filtering

4. Managed Email Security

5. Managed Vulnerability Assessment

To get started, visit ACE MSS at MSS | Managed Security Services Solution | Ace Cloud Hosting

About CrowdStrike Inc.:

CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁 : Gregory Lowe || Webinar- Ace Cloud Hosting x CrowdStrike