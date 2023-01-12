Category Management Software Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Category Management Software Market Value and CAGR

The market for category management software is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The increasing adoption of ecommerce and retail platforms is fueling the growth of the category management software market.

The main contributors to the growth of the category management software market are increasing demand from retailers and ecommerce platforms, increasing number of online stores, and increased focus on customer experience by these platforms.



Category Management Software Market Growth Drivers and Risks

A growing demand for omnichannel retailing is expected to drive industry growth. Although the retail sector is far from organized and still contributes significantly to many economies around the world, it plays a vital role in achieving revenue targets at the same time. The mall caters to every segment of the market, from shopping to health to entertainment to gaming.

Retail stores and malls can use category management solutions to maintain inventory stocks in accordance with customer preferences using category management solutions. In addition, awareness of these solutions contributes significantly to the growth of the retail industry by enabling proper product placement. Category management software solutions are in high demand, especially for the retail sector and other B2C segments.



Category Management Software Market Keyplayers

Some of the key vendors in the category management software market include Oracle Corp., Aptos, LLC, Board International S.A., INTERACTIVE EDGE, 42 Technologies, Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Softvision, GEP, JAGGAER, DotActiv (Pty) Ltd.

Category Management Software Market Segmentations

By Solution

• Planogram Software

• Floor Planning Software

• Assortment Planning

• Others

By Service

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application

• Retail

• Distribution

• Consumer Packaged Goods



Table of content

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot



3 . CATEGORY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Solution

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Service

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Deployment

3.7.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Enterprise Size

3.7.5 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

3.7.6 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis



6 . GLOBAL CATEGORY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS BY SOLUTION

6.1 Overview by Solution

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Solution

6.4 Planogram Software Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.5 Floor Planning Software Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.6 Assortment Planning Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.7 Others Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

….toc continued



