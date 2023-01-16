Disrupt-X Launches Fleet Management at Disruptive Pricing

Fleet Management Limited Time Offer

Disrupt-X, a leading provider for end-to-end IoT solutions has launched its first version of fleet management services at disruptive pricing.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, a leading provider for end-to-end IoT solutions has launched its first version of fleet management services at disruptive pricing, making it more accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes to optimize and streamline their fleet operations. The company aims to revolutionize the fleet management industry by offering advanced technology and services at significantly lower prices than those of traditional providers.

The Company’s IoT platform hosted on cloud and based on Intel architecture has built fleet management integrated with their existing portfolio of IoT use-cases. The platform provides real-time vehicle tracking, live vehicle and driver alerts, vehicle and driver management, manage driver jobs, geofence and POI management and route optimization for jobs. In addition, Disrupt-X also provides a customized mobile application for drivers to track their jobs and view optimized routes.

Asim Sajwani, CEO/Founder of Disrupt-X said, “We understand the challenges that businesses face when it comes to managing their fleets. That's why we're committed to providing cutting-edge technology and services at a fraction of the cost of traditional providers. We believe that our disruptive pricing model, along with the added value of an integrated IoT platform, will help more businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, afford to implement fleet management solutions and improve their operations.”

To accelerate the adoption of fleet management platform for all businesses, Disrupt-X is now offering FREE Platform Subscription for fleet operators on unlimited vehicles for up to one year to allow businesses to monitor their fleet conveniently.

In addition to Fleet Management, Disrupt-X has about 50+ ready use-cases across different verticals which includes Indoor/Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring, Cold Storage Monitoring, Asset Tracking, Smart Locks, Intrusion Management, Rodent Infestation Monitoring, Waste Bin Monitoring, Smart ANPR, and Smart Parking IoT Solutions. The ready live use cases can be purchased from Disrupt-X Marketplace directly. Users can start using these easy plug & play solutions for effective monitoring and management of their assets. Disrupt-X also offers APIs for 3rd Party Integration and White Labelling with Cloud or On-Premise hosting options.



For more details, please visit

https://disrupt-x.io/

https://disrupt-x.io/fleet-management/ (Fleet Management IoT)

https://cloud.disrupt-x.io/core/market/main (Market Place)