Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

The automotive charge air cooler market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The reasons for this growth include increasing demand for efficient and reliable air cooling systems in passenger cars, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles, as well as the popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles.



Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The increasing demand for luxury vehicles, increasing deployment of electric and hybrid cars, and increase in efficiency requirements are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Automotive charge air cooler market trends are characterized by a number of market trends. As a result of technological advancements such as the introduction of CNG-powered vehicles, the modern automotive industry is experiencing immense disruption. A number of cutting-edge advantages, such as improved fuel economy, make these vehicles popular. Also, automotive manufacturers have launched hybrid passenger cars that generate 34 kmpl on both CNG and gasoline. This resulted in higher adoption of these vehicles.

However, risk factors such as global economic instability, technological advancements that could impact the performance of charge air coolers, stringent emission norms, and evolving fuel requirements could hamper the market growth.

As electric vehicles do not use this cooler, the introduction and high rate of adoption of electric vehicles is likely to inhibit the growth of the Global Charge Air Cooler Market. Electric vehicles have disrupted the global automotive industry and have seen rapid adoption across the globe since they are zero-emissions.



Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in the automotive charge air cooler market are Mahle GmbH, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Valeo SA, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Denso Corporation.



Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Segmentations



By Type

• Air-Cooled Charge Air Cooler

• Liquid-Cooled Charge Air Cooler

By Position

• Standalone

• Integrated

By Design

• Fin & Tube

• Bar & Plate

By Fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Diesel

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• LCV

• Trucks

• Buses

By Material

• Aluminum

• Stainless Steel

• Copper

• Others

By Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket



