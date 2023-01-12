UNice Hair Company Celebrates Their 7th Anniversary

unice hair anniversary sale

WESTFIELD CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an online hair retailer that is dedicated to offering premium human hair products, UNice happily announces UNice 7th anniversary sale for their customers.

"UNice Hair 7th anniversary sale is our biggest and most popular sales event of the year at UNice Hair and we have planned it for a long time so that our customers can have fun shopping on our website as well as enjoy a unique shopping experience," the Brand Manager of UNice Hair, Riker said.

To celebrate the coming of 7th anniversary, UNice hold their 7th anniversary sale from Jan 6th to 18th .Up to 70% off + UNice 7th Luxury Diamond Gift Box. There are many various types of wigs in any color, length, and texture to help customers invest their beauty, including unice air wigs,U part,V part wigs and so on.

How does UNice become one of the industry leading brands?

1000000+customers around the world

UNice has over a million customers now.They enable businesses and customers around the world to purchase human hair products through UNice websites,app and retail store in US and France.

10000+REVIEWS FROM USERS

UNice has always paid attention to their customer’s feedback. They believe that’s the key to success. On TikTok, the hashtag #UNicehair has garnered over 143.2M views.And they have followers on Facebook 1,593,576,Ins 489k,Tiktok 282.4K

1000+Product Designs & styles

UNice are committed to providing customers with a wide assortment of premium products that are expertly crafted to embolden them to look and feel their best:-Human Hair -Long-lasting-High-quality-Good-value,these are all their goals to achieve.So far ,they have thousands types of products for their Customers :V-Part,U-Part,Lace-Part,HD lace,different color ,different styles.

50+Sales to countries and regions

UNice is now the largest cross-border e-commerce hair company. The products reaches consumers in the United States,U.K,Canada,France and other countries and regions. With a global warehouse network, UNice ships to over 50 countries and regions worldwide making it one of the fastest-growing human hair brands.

4 warehouses:New York.LA.California. China.France.

By far,UNice has 4 warehouses in 4 countries--the United States,China,Nigeria, and France.With this location distribution, it enables UNice to provide the most efficient and local services for customers worldwide. Shipping from the Us, deliver within 3 days-items,Shipping from China, deliver within 5 days.Besides,customer can choose unice fast shipping & 30-day return policy service.

Besides, they attach importance to the development of public welfare and have donated wigs and gifts for cancer patients many times. UNice intends to rebuild their confidence and regain their beauty.

About UNice hair

UNice , a global brand that's specialized in human hair products, including wigs, weaves,and hair extensions, etc.UNice company has been increasing in market share by fortifying product designs, production,and retail. Also, UNice has become the leader in the human hair industry by flilling high customer satisfaction.