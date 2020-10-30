Leading Wigs for Black Women Supplier, UNice, Expands Selection of High-Quality Hair Weaves to Offer Customers Even More Budget-friendly Options

WESTFIELD CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNIce, a company known for expert lace front wigs and weave development and manufacturing, has just announced the addition of over 30 new styles to their sew in weave product category. The move comes as the company has committed to offering a wealth of cost-friendly African American wig alternatives to their product lines.

CEO, Mr. Hua commented, “It’s important that our products are accessible to black women everywhere. By investing in the expansion of our hair weave category, we provide budget-friendly options for those who seek it. We also realize the need for more partial hair piece solutions that weaves and extensions can offer.”

The hair weave and wigs collection includes a variety of styles and lengths with over 13 textures to choose from including body wave, water wave, straight, deep wave and more.

Customers are already raving that the weaves are “extremely high quality, super shiny, and thick.” As with all UNIce products, the weaves are made to last longer than many competitive products and come from only the best sources.

Various Human Hair Products:

Headband wig: Headband wig is perfectly suited for African American women. Buy the best headband wig in bulk lots at UNice. Including body wave Wigs With Headbands Attached, straight Half Wigs With Headbands and curly Human Hair Headband Wigs. Our headband wigs are perfect for the gym or holidays.

Human Hair wigs: Shop for best quality lace part human hair wigs, cheap Pre-plucked hand tied middle lace part wigs with baby hair, T part wigs for black women, standard cap wigs for sale, more light, soft and delicate, more perfectly blended into our skin.

Hd lace wig: HD Lace Wig is Wigs Made By HD Lace Frontal and virgin human hair bundles. HD Lace is Invisible, very Natural Looking Lace, with Pre-plucked Natural Hairline. Makes it Much More Popular For Black Women. UNice official mall supplies HD lace wigs at affordable prices.

About UNice

UNIce is one of the industries’ hair vendor in real virgin human hair. Over the years, UNice has grown its capabilities in Research & Development, Marketing & Design, and Shipping & Receiving to the point where we now distribute our products around the globe.

As our CEO, Mr. Hua would describe, “it’s not about what we sell, it’s about the essence of the natural beauty the product represents to our customers and how it makes them feel and look. UNIce, a combination of U & Nice; a focus on you & the natural look. As our brand concept began to develop, we themed our core message behind the ultimate pursuit of natural beauty and you, the customer. UNice, A natural extension of U was born.”

To uphold this philosophy, we dug deep during our development phase, investing years of R&D and consulting with hair experts globally to develop our current process for creating 100% virgin human hair wigs and weaves. UNice wants every individual to feel natural and comfortable when wearing a UNice wig so much so that you experience the hair as a natural extension of U!