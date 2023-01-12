Global Nasal Spray Bottle Market Size, and Shares Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 5.40% By 2028
The global nasal spray bottle market size was worth USD 14,825.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 20,326.32 million by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global nasal spray bottle drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the nasal spray bottle market. The global nasal spray bottle market is segregated based on product type, end-use, container design, dosage form, prescription, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into saline nasal spray, decongestion nasal spray, steroid nasal spray, an antihistamine nasal spray. Among these, the steroid nasal spray segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on end use, the market is classified into pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, and home care. In 2021, the hospital category dominated the global market. The market is classified into pump bottles and pressurized canisters based on container design. The pump bottles segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on dosage form, the market is classified into single-dose, bi-dose, and multi-dose. The multi-dose dominated the market in 2021. Based on prescription, the market is divided into prescribed and over-the-counter. Among these, the prescribed segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
The global nasal spray bottle market size was worth USD 14,825.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 20,326.32 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.40% over the forecast period. Key players in the global nasal spray bottle market include Bürkle GmbH, Canyon Plastics Inc., Delta Industries, Demarais GmbH, Dynalab Corp. (Dynalon Labware), Kläger Plastik GmbH, Pack Logix, PB Packaging, The Packaging Company.
Global Nasal Spray Bottle Market Overview
A nasal spray bottle is a small plastic container that spritzes a fine liquid mist up the nose. Although it comes in various sizes, the majority retain liquid of about 2 ounces (60 milliliters) in volume. Nasal spray bottles directly inject saline solution or medication into the nasal cavities. Drying out the mucous and removing congestion can aid in treating other cold or allergy symptoms. Using nasal sprays, drugs can be administered locally or systemically in the nasal canals. They come in various forms, including nasal decongestant sprays, nasal cromolyn sprays, nasal steroid sprays, nasal antihistamine sprays, and nasal anticholinergic sprays. Nasal sprays frequently treat cold and allergy symptoms like runny nose, congestion, and sneezing. However, it can also be utilized for other conditions, such as migraines. In response to an increase in allergic reaction occurrences over the past few years, nasal spray demand has increased.
The development of medical science and changes in lifestyle throughout the world brought about a rise in the demand for self-administration goods, which led to the growth of the global nasal spray bottle market. Another significant issue faced by pharmaceutical companies is drug delivery. Opportunities for nasal spray will increase as market participants work to diversify their product lines. Enhancing functionalities in terms of efficiency and ease is a top priority. Additionally, the market will benefit from regulatory support for these improvements. In addition to introducing nasal sprays, businesses are raising awareness of palliative care services. Leading nasal spray providers have the opportunity to develop commercial and potential formulations with high potency and efficacy versions.
Recent Development:
April 2019: Cipla Ltd. purchased a 30% stake in the South African company Branded for business expansion. The acquisition was made to complement Cipla Medpro's portfolio by combining the company's advantages with Brandmed's cutting-edge, patient-centered approach to healthcare.
May 2022: Under the Brillo brand, Sun Pharma will introduce a new oral lipid-lowering medication to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The corporation will make the medicine available under the Brillo brand name.
The global nasal spray bottle market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Due to the rising prevalence of allergies and depressive disorders in North America, nasal spray demand is rising. The North American makers of branded nasal treatments are interested in introducing novel goods to comply with revised regulatory standards. Moreover, the U.S. has been able to dominate the market because of state financing for continuous clinical research. The country has a fantastic opportunity for expansion thanks to the presence of several major firms, including Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Viatris Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, and others. These businesses frequently rely on product launches to gain an advantage over rivals.
