Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size and Global Shares are Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 20.80% by 2028 | Zion
The global healthcare mobility solutions market was worth USD 42.10 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 130.82 billion by 2028
The market for healthcare mobility solutions is expected to be stimulated by the government's increasing efforts to promote the use of electronic health records by healthcare facilities.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global healthcare mobility solutions market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the healthcare mobility solutions market. The global healthcare mobility solutions market is segregated based on products & services, application, end-user, and regions. Based on application, the market is segmented into enterprise solutions and mHealth applications. In 2021, the enterprise solution led the market due to the growing demand for safe, cost-effective business solutions. Over the forecast period, the rising need for improved operational efficiency, internal process optimization, and operational cost reduction will be the main drivers of the market for enterprise mobility solutions. In addition, the accompanying advantages of using these services, such as satisfying consumer demand, enhancing patient involvement in the medical delivery system, and securing information exchange, are also anticipated to contribute to the rise shortly. Based on products & services, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into mobile devices, mobile applications, and enterprise mobility platforms. On the basis of end- user, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into payers, providers, and patients. SAP SE, Cerner Corporation, Omron Corporation , McKesson Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Philips Healthcare, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Airstrip Technologies, Inc. are just a few of the companies that participate in the global healthcare mobility solutions market. Among other are Microsoft, Inc., Apple, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Hewlett-Packard (HP) Inc., and Verizon Communications, Inc.
Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Overview:
Healthcare mobility solutions are the new age of technical developments in healthcare. The need to manage regulatory compliance through healthcare IT solutions, the need to control healthcare costs, the growing emphasis on enhancing the quality of care & clinical outcomes, the rising use of big data, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising use of smart devices are the primary drivers of this market's growth. The market for healthcare mobility solutions is expected to be stimulated by the government's increasing efforts to promote the use of electronic health records by healthcare facilities. Healthcare institutions use electronic health records to improve documentation accuracy and take preventative actions. The number is increasing quickly and is anticipated to increase soon. The increased incidence of chronic illnesses, infectious diseases, and targeted disorders is the cause. Older folks require frequent health checks since they are more susceptible to such ailments. As a result, emerging nations are deploying healthcare mobility solutions for routine exams. As a consequence, throughout the duration of the projection, the worldwide market for healthcare mobility solutions is expected to rise due to the rising elderly population.
The market for healthcare mobility solutions is growing, but to some extent, it is being constrained by safety and security concerns related to patient health information. Infrastructure and maintenance expenditures are other obstacles to this market's expansion. Security and privacy worries are predicted to hinder the global healthcare mobility solutions market development. Ensuring data privacy and security is one of the greatest problems that providers of healthcare mobility solutions face. Identity theft, medical data alteration, unauthorized data, and data hacking have all grown to be significant security and privacy issues in recent years. Furthermore, it is anticipated that a lack of data integration may restrain the market growth for healthcare mobility solutions.
Regional Analysis:
North America dominated the global healthcare mobility solutions market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of smartphones and their associated sophisticated connectivity and networks, the rise in chronic illnesses, and the existence of important mobility solution firms in this area are all promoting growth in North America's and Europe's developed markets. In contrast to the North American and European sectors, demand in the Asia Pacific market is predominantly driven by expansion in the wider healthcare industry. The increasing number of healthcare systems, including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other facilities, as well as the demand for healthcare mobility solutions, are among the causes that are driving regional market growth.
Recent developments:
In June 2020, a brand-new ready-for-work solution from Fitbit Inc. allowed employees to obtain vital health information from their Fitbit device. It allows for the recording of both temperature and symptom exposure.
May 2020: ThousandEyes, Inc., a cutting-edge platform, was purchased by Cisco System Inc. A San Francisco-based company called ThousandEyes Inc. offers internet and cloud information.
October 2019: Cerner Corporation and AbleVets, a strategic IT consulting and engineering firm, struck a binding agreement.
Healthcare Mobility Solution Market: Growth Drivers
The increasing use of electronic health records is boosting the healthcare mobility solution market
The market for healthcare mobility solutions is expected to be stimulated by the government's increasing efforts to promote the use of electronic health records by healthcare facilities. Healthcare institutions use electronic health records to improve documentation accuracy and take preventative actions. To increase the standard of patient care, governments in a number of developing nations are introducing electronic health records for healthcare organizations, which is providing promising opportunities for the market for healthcare mobility solutions to grow.
Global Healthcare Mobility Solution Market is growing as more individuals are using smartphones
One of the main reasons propelling the growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market is the increased use of smartphones among the general population. In addition, the market for healthcare mobility solutions is expanding as a result of an increased emphasis on patient-centric mobility applications and greater utilization of cutting-edge connections to enhance the caliber of healthcare solutions. Additionally, the market has benefited from the increase in demand for these products due to their affordability and usability, which has improved workflow and led to doctors promoting their use.
