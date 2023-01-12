Agricultural Robots Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agricultural Robots Market Value and CAGR

The agricultural robotics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of **% during the forecast period 2022-2028. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for smart automation in agriculture across various applications such as precision farming, crop monitoring, and yield optimization.



Agricultural Robots Market Growth Drivers and Risks

This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of these machines in agriculture owing to their efficient and accurate functioning. The key players in this market are focused on offering advanced agricultural robots that cater to specific needs of the farmers. Some of the key challenges faced by these companies include lack of awareness about these machines and reluctance among the farmers to adopt them due to increased cost.

Worldwide, food demand is rising rapidly as a result of the growing population. In order to increase their total productivity and generate more revenue, farmers are relying more on modern tools and equipment, including agricultural robots, as a result. The government is also encouraging farmers to become more aware of automated technologies by providing subsidies and undertaking initiatives.

For instance, the European Union has funded projects, such as GRAPE and MARS, to replace labor-intensive tasks with advanced automated technologies. The introduction of an innovative range of agricultural robots is also being pushed forward by several established as well as start-up agricultural companies investing in research and development activities.



Agricultural Robots Market Keyplayers

Some of the major players in this market are Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., AG Leader Technology, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Autocopter Corp, Agco Corporation, Lely Holding S.À.R.L, AG Eagle LLC, Agribotix LLC, Agrobot, Harvest Automation, Naio Technologies, Precision Hawk, IBM, Agjunction, Inc., DJI, Boumatic Robotics, B.V., Auroras S.R.L., Grownetics Inc. and Autonomous Tractor Corporation.

These companies are focusing on developing intelligent robotic vehicles for agriculture applications such as harvesting crops and distributing fertilizers. The major players in this sector are also investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to improve their products.



Agricultural Robots Market Segmentations

By Product Type

• UAVs/Drones

• Milking Robots

• Automated Harvesting Systems

• Driverless Tractors

• Others

By Application

• Field Farming

• Dairy Farm Management

• Animal Management

• Soil Management

• Crop Management

• Others

By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



Table of content

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Agricultural Robots Market

2.2. Global Agricultural Robots Market Snapshot



3 . AGRICULTURAL ROBOTS – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers of Agricultural Robots Market

3.3. Market Restraints of Agricultural Robots Market

3.4. Opportunities of Agricultural Robots Market

3.5. Trends of Agricultural Robots Market

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis of Agricultural Robots Market

3.7. Agricultural Robots Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractive Analysis by Product Type

3.7.2 Market Attractive Analysis by Application

3.7.3 Market Attractive Analysis by Offering

3.7.4 Market Attractive Analysis by Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Agricultural Robots Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Agricultural Robots Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Agricultural Robots Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Agricultural Robots Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ROBOTS MARKET ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1 Overview by Product Type

5.2 Global Agricultural Robots Market Analysis by Product Type

5.3 Market Analysis of UAVs/Drones by Regions

5.4 Market Analysis of Milking Robots by Regions

5.5 Market Analysis of Automated Harvesting Systems by Regions

5.6 Market Analysis of Driverless Tractors by Regions

5.7 Market Analysis of Others by Regions



6 . GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ROBOTS MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview by Application

6.2 Global Agricultural Robots Market Analysis by Application

6.3 Market Analysis of Field Farming by Regions

6.4 Market Analysis of Dairy Farm Management by Regions

6.5 Market Analysis of Animal Management by Regions

6.6 Market Analysis of Soil Management by Regions

6.7 Market Analysis of Crop Management by Regions

6.8 Market Analysis of Others by Regions

….toc continued



