UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alien Invasion from Planet Theara by: Robert L Weaver

Robert L Weaver gives the readers a good piece of his imagination through Alien Invasion from Planet
Theara. A novel that would surely fit the interests of science fiction junkies.

The book tells the story of Shawn Wainwright, who comes from a family with good financial status. After
being away from home for several years, he goes back to his parents' house only to find it empty due to
his parents being away for work. As he was in the middle of relaxing within the comforts of his parents'
home, extraordinary-looking flying vehicles began to appear out of nowhere. Thinking that it was just
some sort of military exercise or worse, a military invasion from another country, Shawn had neve r been
so wrong, for in fact the flying vehicles he just witnessed comes from a different place light-years away.

The novel follows themes of protecting one's homeland or in this case, home planet, from foreign
entities that try to take away everything that everyone has worked so hard to build. This theme may
have come from Weaver's experience as an officer from the Army Reserve/National Guard.

Know more about Robert L Weaver and take a look into his books and other works! Check out these
links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/diamondstar7256
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Diamondstarz7

Alien Invasion from Planet Theara
Written By: Robert L Weaver
Paperback |1663245037 (ISBN-10) 978-1663245038 (ISBN-13)
Hardcover |1663245053 (ISBN-10) 978-1663245052 (ISBN-13)
Kindle |B0BHVSYFGS (ASIN)
Available on Amazon and other online book stores.

Author's Bio
ROBERT WEAVER was the fifth oldest in his family and the first to graduate from college. He was also the
first in his family to become an officer in the Army Reserve/National Guard.

Anna Cortez
TOME LITERARY AGENCY
