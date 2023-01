Alien Invasion from Planet Theara by: Robert L Weaver

UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alien Invasion from Planet Theara by: Robert L WeaverRobert L Weaver gives the readers a good piece of his imagination through Alien Invasion from PlanetTheara. A novel that would surely fit the interests of science fiction junkies.The book tells the story of Shawn Wainwright, who comes from a family with good financial status. Afterbeing away from home for several years, he goes back to his parents' house only to find it empty due tohis parents being away for work. As he was in the middle of relaxing within the comforts of his parents'home, extraordinary-looking flying vehicles began to appear out of nowhere. Thinking that it was justsome sort of military exercise or worse, a military invasion from another country, Shawn had neve r beenso wrong, for in fact the flying vehicles he just witnessed comes from a different place light-years away.The novel follows themes of protecting one's homeland or in this case, home planet, from foreignentities that try to take away everything that everyone has worked so hard to build. This theme mayhave come from Weaver's experience as an officer from the Army Reserve/National Guard.Know more about Robert L Weaver and take a look into his books and other works! Check out theselinks:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/diamondstar7256 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Diamondstarz7 Alien Invasion from Planet ThearaWritten By: Robert L WeaverPaperback |1663245037 (ISBN-10) 978-1663245038 (ISBN-13)Hardcover |1663245053 (ISBN-10) 978-1663245052 (ISBN-13)Kindle |B0BHVSYFGS (ASIN)Available on Amazon and other online book stores.Author's BioROBERT WEAVER was the fifth oldest in his family and the first to graduate from college. He was also thefirst in his family to become an officer in the Army Reserve/National Guard.