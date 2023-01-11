Senate Resolution 13 Printer's Number 28
PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - WHEREAS, In 1957, Dr. King moved back to Atlanta to join his
father as associate pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church and
organized the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to fight
segregation and discrimination throughout the South; and
WHEREAS, During the following years, Dr. King was frequently
arrested, beaten, jailed and threatened with violence as a
result of his protest activities; and
WHEREAS, Dr. King led a massive voter registration drive in
Selma, Alabama, resulting in the famous freedom march to
Montgomery, the state capital; and
WHEREAS, Dr. King's famous march on Washington, DC, in 1963
culminated in a great rally at the Lincoln Memorial where he
gave his immortal "I have a dream" speech; and
WHEREAS, Dr. King's efforts resulted in enactment of the
Federal Civil Rights Act of 1964; and
WHEREAS, Dr. King's personal sacrifices and determined
leadership of the civil rights movement in the United States
were formally recognized in 1964 when he received the Nobel
Peace Prize; and
WHEREAS, Dr. King was assassinated in 1968 while in Memphis,
Tennessee, to organize a Poor People's Campaign; and
WHEREAS, The third Monday of January has been designated as a
national holiday in order to give all Americans an opportunity
to reflect upon the profound impact Dr. King has had on life in
the United States; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of January 15
through 22, 2023, as "Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Holiday Week"
in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate urge all Pennsylvanians to be
mindful of the spirit and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,
