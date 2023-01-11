Senate Resolution 13 Printer's Number 28

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - WHEREAS, In 1957, Dr. King moved back to Atlanta to join his

father as associate pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church and

organized the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to fight

segregation and discrimination throughout the South; and

WHEREAS, During the following years, Dr. King was frequently

arrested, beaten, jailed and threatened with violence as a

result of his protest activities; and

WHEREAS, Dr. King led a massive voter registration drive in

Selma, Alabama, resulting in the famous freedom march to

Montgomery, the state capital; and

WHEREAS, Dr. King's famous march on Washington, DC, in 1963

culminated in a great rally at the Lincoln Memorial where he

gave his immortal "I have a dream" speech; and

WHEREAS, Dr. King's efforts resulted in enactment of the

Federal Civil Rights Act of 1964; and

WHEREAS, Dr. King's personal sacrifices and determined

leadership of the civil rights movement in the United States

were formally recognized in 1964 when he received the Nobel

Peace Prize; and

WHEREAS, Dr. King was assassinated in 1968 while in Memphis,

Tennessee, to organize a Poor People's Campaign; and

WHEREAS, The third Monday of January has been designated as a

national holiday in order to give all Americans an opportunity

to reflect upon the profound impact Dr. King has had on life in

the United States; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of January 15

through 22, 2023, as "Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Holiday Week"

in Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate urge all Pennsylvanians to be

mindful of the spirit and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,

