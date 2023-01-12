AWM Introduces Activity Based Inference as part of its Cashierless Checkout Solution to Significantly Drive Down Costs

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adroit Worldwide Media, Inc. (“AWM”), a global leader in cashierless and frictionless environments, introduces proprietary Activity-Based Inference (ABI) to its solutions. ABI is a new set of AI optimizations resulting in a major cost reduction for AWM Frictionless™ shopping and retail analytics.

In a frictionless environment, inference is necessary to understand what is happening in the space. ABI employs a multi-tiered AI processing approach that will limit inference by 80%+, creating the industry’s most cost-effective and least heavy infrastructure reliant frictionless solution. This, while not sacrificing accuracy in any manner.

Kevin Howard, CEO of AWM, commented “This latest set of optimizations is a game changer for the industry at large. It not only drastically improves ROI, but also opens the door to deploying to large format locations which did not make sense previously. Frictionless environments are the here to stay and this release makes AWM the most cost-effective provider.”

All three models of AI processing for AWM Frictionless™ are supported for ABI implementation—fully on-premise, near-edge (e.g. MEC), and cloud. In any of the models, reliability is a key consideration when environments are fully autonomous, which is why AWM leverages servers and edge solutions from Dell Technologies. This infrastructure either powers the solution locally or performs the compression and streaming of the video to transport offsite.

“Since inception, the gating item for the industry toward going fully frictionless has been cost to implementation versus ROI. With ABI, the technology is now not only easily profitable for customers, it becomes a mandatory amenity for retailers across the board.”, added Mr. Howard.

AWM will showcase ABI and their solutions at Retail’s Big Show (NRF) alongside Dell Technologies in booth #6521. AWM will also be joining Dell Technologies, Deloitte, and Intel onstage during the Big Ideas Session “AI: Enabling Autonomous Stores, Smart Shelves, and Creating Exciting New Customer Interactions Produced by Dell Technologies.“

ABOUT AWM

AWM is an AI and computer vision company with comprehensive Frictionless Shopping and Frictionless Analytics solutions designed for front-of-house and back-of-house retail as well as for warehouses, hotels, restaurants, and more. These solutions are built utilizing machine learning and software algorithms for end-to-end business automation that improves efficiency and profitability and reduces waste. AWM provides the most holistic offering in the market for walk-in-walk-out cashierless checkout and store-of-the-future digitalization.

For more information, visit www.awm.tech.

Contact:

Kaitlyn Kempiak

Chief of Staff

949.658.3890

kkempiak@awm.tech