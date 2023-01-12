Surrealism Artist & Published Author Reveals The Key To Universal Love
Food For Thought: We Know Food To Be Essential For Our Survival. Could Love Be Just As Crucial?
I will always define my state of mind when I created it”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Age of Universal Love is a book collage of Keisha's artwork. The book revolves around the idea that love is fundamental for our survival, just like food. The cornerstone of Keisha's artwork is the Universal Love series, with over 100 pieces stressing the essential need that all things require love to thrive. Featuring characters made up of forks and spoons. “The key to my Universal Love Series is that in order to love and be loved, you must love yourself first,” Keisha states.
— Keisha Manijean
About Keisha Manijean
Keisha Manijean is a surrealist artist from Los Angeles, CA. Keisha grew up in the Southern California suburbs of Compton, Gardena, and Walnut with an adoring father, a mother who was an early child development teacher, an older sister, a baby sister, and a twin brother who arrived 9 minutes before her named Kerrich. Born with a protruding birthmark on her forehead which she popped out of sheer angst at 9, Keisha suffered bullying as but the first of her many trials in life. Art became her refuge. She began at age 5, drawing creations of the Disney Video Covers. This inspired her fascination with the world of illustration and fantasy. Surrealism as a medium became her focus.
Naturally gifted, Keisha explored many facets and genres of art before attending the Savannah College of Art & Design in Georgia. Her travels have taken her all over the U.S., London, the island of St. Martin, and Paris, France. Each experience profoundly shaped her world and view of people on a universal level. Keisha’s art mediums are oil, inks, charcoal, and color pastels. A defining element of her work is her quirky use of layering. Keisha also makes fine jewelry and specializes in prayer beads centered with healing crystals. Keisha’s most recent works were spawned from timely meditations on the Black Lives Movement as well as the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Examples include “Harmony Through Conflict” in which an African American boy and a Jewish boy discover and befriend each other on the frontlines of a BLM protest.
'The viewer is always free to interpret my work as they see it,” she says, “but I will always define my state of mind when I created it.”Running parallel and kindred to Keisha’s artwork is her non-profit “Just Love Movement” a trinity of programs designed to uplift and motivate people across three generations to become the most vital contributors to society and themselves.
For press inquiries or additional information, please contact Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates at lajass365@gmail.com or (323) 933-8007.
