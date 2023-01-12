Inspire Wellness@Home launches Partnership with 1health.io to Deploy Health and Wellness Lab Tests Direct-to-Consumer
Leading-edge technology enables labs to quickly launch new health and wellness testing products and expand their market reach and grow revenues
By offering a variety of at-home test options, Inspire Wellness@Home opens the door to a proactive approach to better health and living your best life.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1health.io Inc. (“1health”), an industry-leading software company that empowers diagnostic laboratories to expand their testing in both the clinical and the direct-to-consumer markets rapidly and securely, partners with Inspire Wellness@Home to bring health and wellness tests, such as inflammation, sleep and stress to heart health and thyroid to the broader direct to consumer market.
The new partnership between 1health and Inspire Wellness@Home enables Inspire to sell its innovative new health and wellness tests into the $1 billion direct-to-consumer lab testing market, which is forecasted to grow to $8.8 billion by 2031 according to research group Transparency Marketing in its report “North America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Insights, 2021-2031” published in Q1 2022.
Partnering with 1health provides the front-end and back-end platform and experience to go to market without having to build the infrastructure from the ground up and allows Inspire to focus on their primary mission of servicing their customers. The platform makes ordering convenient, affordable, and simple, and enables individuals to take control of their health and wellness decisions from the comfort of their home.
“Inspire Diagnostics is excited to launch Inspire Wellness@Home in partnership with 1health,” said Managing Partner of Inspire Diagnostics, John Kang. “By offering a variety of at-home test options, Inspire Wellness@Home opens the door to a proactive approach to better health and living your best life. Simple to use tests, shipped right to your door, and supported by our national network of state-of-the-art labs.” Kang added.
Inspire Wellness@Home understands the need to capitalize on the direct-to-consumer market as it grows at an estimated 22% CAGR. “We are delighted that they selected 1health platform to meet their needs in this growing market and beyond,” states 1health CEO Mehdi Maghsoodnia.
Covid testing drove rapid change where healthcare providers understood that “preventive healthcare” is much more cost effective than having to take steps to treat a disease. As a result, at-home and genetic testing became part of this paradigm shift - enabling consumers to want more involvement in their healthcare decisions.
The direct-to-consumer lab testing market is expected to grow 22% and exceed more than $8 billion by 2031, according to The Transparency Market Research Report.
About Inspire Wellness at Home
Inspire Wellness@Home launches with the purpose of making proactive healthcare testing simple, affordable, and available to everyone, all from the comfort of home. Whether you’ve been feeling under the weather or just want to stay proactive and on top of your health, Inspire Wellness@Home will offer hundreds of testing options that give anyone the opportunity to better understand their health and wellness. Tests are simple to use, shipped right to your door, and supported by our national network of state-of-the-art labs. Choose the test that fits your needs, test easily at home, and return your sample in the postage-paid envelope for fast and accurate results. Test results are of the same quality and accuracy that you would expect from your doctor’s office, with easily understood analysis that can be accessed via our secure online platform. Our mission is to open a world of possibilities to our customers, by providing the most advanced, affordable, and hassle-free, at-home diagnostic testing platforms. You can learn about Inspire Diagnostics at Inspire Wellness@Home at https://inspirewellnessathome.com/
About 1health.io
1health is driving healthcare innovation by empowering our laboratory partners to make modern diagnostic testing more accessible, affordable and simple in the healthcare industry. 1health provides laboratories with a modern, secure and easy to use software platform that makes it easy to launch new test products, onboard new clinical customers and compete in the growing at home and online commerce markets. The result is stronger, more-trusted relationships between laboratories and their customers, better healthcare outcomes for consumers, and ultimately more lives saved. Learn more at https://1health.io.
