Pelosi Statement on House Republicans’ Anti-Choice Resolution

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on House Republicans’ anti-choice resolution, which fails to condemn acts of political violence against health care providers and personnel:

“There is no place for political or ideological violence in our society.  These attacks are unacceptable – wherever, whenever they occur.

“House Democrats have put forth a resolution that condemns all political attacks, including those against health care facilities and personnel who provide women with essential health services.  Instead of joining Democrats in condemning all political violence unequivocally, House Republicans have put forth an insufficient and divisive resolution that advances their extreme anti-choice agenda and diminishes a woman’s right to choose.

“Democrats believe that everyone deserves the freedom to access a full spectrum of reproductive health services without fear of violence, intimidation or harassment.”

