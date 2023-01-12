Welocalize Further Strengthens its Commitment to Data Security and Privacy with ISO/IEC 27701 Certification

The sixth ISO certification in the LSP’s quality portfolio encompasses the framework for implementing, maintaining, and improving its PIMS.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISO is about continuous improvement and identifying and reducing risks. Welocalize prioritizes protecting its clients’ data and has worked diligently to implement rigorous quality processes and security requirements. Those efforts have resulted in the company becoming ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certified for its Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). Compliance with this internationally recognized standard reaffirms Welocalize’s commitment to ensuring the highest level of data security and privacy for its clients.ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is the privacy extension of the Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) standard, ISO 27001:2013 , built to comply with the strict regulations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other data privacy requirements. The new standard provides a structured framework to demonstrate conformance to the requirements of PIMS.The independent third-party assessment of Welocalize’s alignment to this internationally recognized code of practice demonstrates that it is committed to the privacy and protection of clients’ content and can help them pursue their international and local compliance objectives.Aaron Heber, Vice President of Global IT at Welocalize, commented, “Adding ISO/IEC 27701 to our existing list of certifications confirms our steadfast commitment to privacy and security management. This further assures our clients that their data and information security has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization.”Welocalize’s ISO/IEC 27701 certification is the sixth in the language service provider’s (LSP) quality portfolio. The company also holds ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (Information Security), ISO 17100:2015 (Translation Services), ISO 13485:2016 (Medical Devices), and ISO 18587:2017 (Human Post-Edited Machine Translation Services) certifications. More recently, the company became one of the first language service providers to certify under the new virtual site ISO model , which certifies cloud-based quality processes and systems instead of locations.Welocalize has 25 years of experience in all areas of language services including financial, human resources, legal, and life sciences, where quality and accuracy are paramount. For more information about the company’s quality certifications or experience translating and localizing multilingual documents for highly regulated content, visit welocalize.com.About WelocalizeWelocalize, Inc., founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences worldwide in more than 250 languages. The company provides translation and localization services, linguistic talent management, language tools, automation and technology, quality, and program management. Its range of managed language services includes machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, multilingual data training, and enterprise translation management technologies. welocalize.com