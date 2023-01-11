Divorce With Respect Week to offer free divorce consultations to California residents
Divorce professionals to host private 30-minute consultations with potential clientsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Practice California has announced plans for the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. California divorce professionals have joined together to build awareness of collaborative divorce as a better way to untie the knot.
“Divorce With Respect Week is back in 2023 and we’re excited to provide free divorce consultations with collaborative professionals throughout California,” Collaborative Practice California Co-Chair Leslie Howell said. “Our goal is for a mother in Los Angeles whose daughter in Sacramento is considering divorce in California to refer her to the Divorce With Respect Week website to talk to a divorce professional at no cost.”
Collaborative divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, child specialists, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements. Together, these professionals help clients reach agreements that meet their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker.
California residents should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation. Divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during an informal virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss their options for divorce.
Collaborative Practice California is a group of divorce professionals who help individuals learn more about the collaborative process, discover dispute resolution methods and find collaborative attorneys, mental health practitioners and financial specialists. Its mission is to unify, strengthen and increase public awareness of the collaborative process throughout California. Collaborative Practice California launched Divorce With Respect Week in 2021, attracting over 5,000 visitors to its website within five days.
