Hallmark Health Care Solutions and AONL Partner for Jan. 23 Webinar on Workforce Modernization

Expert presenters will discuss operational strategies to attract and retain clinical staff, including optimization of the traditional float pool model.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, January 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staff recruitment and retention continue to be a top priority for hospitals and health systems across the country. The challenges of the ongoing nurse shortage and changing workforce demands require innovative approaches for effective labor sourcing and management. To help organizations navigate these difficult circumstances, Hallmark Health Care Solutions and the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) have joined forces to produce a free webinar, “ The Power of Tech-Enablement: Modernizing Today's Mobile Workforce. Jennifer Firmalan of Hallmark Health Care Solutions and Kimberley Sauro of Henry Ford Health System will lead the educational program, held Jan. 23. They will address how to operationalize high-quality nursing and non-traditional float pools that meet the needs of the hospital and of the evolving workforce. Webinar attendees will explore answers to critical questions such as: How should your team prepare for the strategy? What steps can you take to operationalize a successful program in your market? What are the must-haves, and what should leaders avoid?“It's time for health systems to start competing with staffing agencies,” says Bill Reau, COO of Hallmark Health Care Solutions. “One way to do this is to develop an internal agency model. Several organizations are starting to move in this direction, but without the right process and technology in place, their programs may not yield the desired results.”The webinar not only will address how to modernize the traditional float pool model, it will provide attendees with the operational strategies for successfully attracting and retaining the staff they need. During this session, Firmalan and Sauro will cover:• How to gain support across the enterprise for changing your float pool model• Building a program specific to your market• Operationalizing a program that supports multiple locations and modalities• Fully leveraging a float pool beyond nursing staff• The results stemming from Henry Ford Health’s float pool modernizationWebinar DetailsDate: January 23, 2023Time: 12:00-12:45 p.m. Central (1:00-1:45 p.m. ET / 10:00-10:45 a.m. PT)Registration link: The Power of Tech-Enablement: Modernizing Today's Mobile Workforce | AONL EventsAbout the SpeakersJennifer Firmalan, MSN, RN, CCWP, is Vice President - Workforce, Einstein II at Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS). She leads HHCS’ Einstein II strategy development to help healthcare organizations build and optimize scalable nurse float pools to meet department and patient needs. As a nurse manager at Mount Carmel Health System, she was instrumental in implementing Einstein II to power their in-house float pool program (FlexChoice). Additionally, at OSU Wexner Medical Center and Munson Healthcare, she led design, implementation and system-wide management of the program responsible for insourcing their VMS process, decreasing agency spend across eight hospital locations, outpatient clinics and specialty areas by the implementation of a technology-driven float pool.Kimberley Sauro, RN, BAS, BCom, is Director, Best Choice Program at Henry Ford Health System. Her responsibilities include direction of the Best Choice Float Pool, an internal agency at Henry Ford Health. Since taking on this leadership role, the program has seen significant growth, cost containment, and less reliance on costly agency personnel, while focusing on quality patient care and deployment of staff who met experience requirements and passed pre-hire challenge exams. In addition to six years with the Best Choice Program, Sauro’s nursing experience includes working as a critical care nurse, case manager, transplant coordinator, clinical instructor, clinical manager and unit director.About Hallmark Health Care SolutionsHallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a SOC I and SOC 2 Type II-certified healthcare technology firm and Microsoft Solution Partner headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, staffing and healthcare. HHCS was named one of the Top 10 Companies Revolutionizing Healthcare and recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company in 2022. Ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S., HHCS’s simply intelligent workforce and provider solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $250 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class technologies.HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution, and Galileo II, an agency staffing solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com www.heisenbergii.com , and www.galileo2.com