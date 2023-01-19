Submit Release
Exeter Orthodontics Inviting New Patients to Discover Affordable Orthodontic Care in Exton

Exeter Orthodontics in Exton is accepting new patients.

Exeter Orthodontics offers both braces and Invisalign for only $3,995.

During a free consultation, we’ll review the patient’s orthodontic needs and help them decide which treatment will be more successful for them.”
— Dr. John Pardini

EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Invisalign aligners in Exton, PA, can be found at Exeter Orthodontics. These aligners cost only $3,995. There are no hidden fees and x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs are included. The practice is now welcoming new patients in 2023.

Invisalign aligners are transparent and removable, adding extra comfort and convenience not seen with traditional braces.

“Because Invisalign is transparent, a lot of people choose them over traditional braces” explains Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Exton. “During a free consultation, we’ll review the patient’s orthodontic needs and help them decide which treatment will be more successful for them.”

Invisalign is often recommended for adult patients who need slight adjustments, or who have had braces in the past. Because Invisalign is removable, patients must remember to place them back into their mouths after meals and clean them properly in order to ensure treatment is effective.

Traditional braces in Exton are also available from Exeter for $3,995. To learn more about Exeter’s orthodontic services and get a free consultation, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

