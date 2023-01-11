Governor Lays Out Spending Plan for California Courts

Governor Lays Out Spending Plan for California CourtsAnonymous (not verified)
Tue, 01/10/2023 - 05:39
NewsLink
The $5.3 billion budget proposal for the judicial branch includes modest increases in spending and money for court construction projects.
