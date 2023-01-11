Submit Release
State certifies White Grunt as new state record

MOREHEAD CITY

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt (Haemulon plumierii).  

Logan Ennis of Red Oak caught the 4-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, 2023.

The previous state record white grunt weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces, and was caught off Cape Lookout in 1969.

Ennis was accompanied by his son and friend at the time of the catch. He landed the fish using squid, and150-pound braid on a Daiwa Saltist 35HG reel pared with a Star Rod jigging rod.

Ennis’s fish measured 17.5 inches fork length (from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had a 16-inch girth. The fish was weighed at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors Bait & Tackle and confirmed by fisheries staff at the Morehead City Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.

Click here to download a photo of Ennis and his fish.

