Choosing Happy (Art)
A "rainbow-hued" success story, stemming from the 2020 quarantine, is that of an at-home mom who went back to her love of painting..and the smiles caught on.RYE BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to regain sanity during the home schooling madness of COVID-19, Marla Beth Enowitz dusted off an old hobby and got to work. Painting, for Enowitz, had always been a source of comfort, but one she put aside to focus on raising her family. A self proclaimed “student of Bob Ross” she reminded herself there are “no mistakes and only happy accidents”… so what was there to loose?
Enowitz posted her colorful, glittery acrylic paintings on social media. Like many others sharing their pandemic journeys, she expected nothing more than a few “likes” and encourgaing comments. Then, a neighbor approached and asked to commission a “zoom” background for her stark white guest room walls, that were now a makeshift home office. More “Zoom Art” requests came in and this at-home mom turned “mompreneur”, overnight.
Now known as Westchester NY's "happy art" artist, Marla Beth Enowitz, founder of Marla Beth Designs, has been brightening up homes and businesses with her whimsical drips, dots and marbled large scale canvases. Approaching her art like a “color therapist” of sorts, Enowitz understands the importance of uplifting, bright visuals with a hint of nostalgia.
Enowitz's wall art has also made its way into "wearable art"! Boasting a popular jewelry collection with Zaltas Gallery of Fine Jewelry in Mamaroneck, NY and an apparel line with Mirame Swimwear, NYC, there is surely a piece of Marla Beth Designs for everyone.
With commissions shipping nationwide, and large scale public art displays featured at The Westchester Children’s Museum, The First Bank of Greenwich, The Westchester Mall, The Jefferson Valley Mall - the town is being painted "neon and glitter"!
Marla Beth Enowitz is on a mission to find the sparkle in everyday life through the optimism and positivity of her unparalleled colorful art.
You can follow Enowitz’s colorful journey along with 10,000+ of her enthusiastic followers on instagram @MarlaBeth_Designs or online at www.MarlaBethDesigns.com
