Marla Beth Designs Appointed Art Curator and Exhibit Director The Idea Kitchen
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Idea Kitchen announced today that it has appointed Marla Beth Enowitz of Marla Beth Designs Inc. as its next Art Curator and Exhibit Director, overseeing its rotating exhibit and associated artist engagement. In early 2021, Enowitz was among the first artists to exhibit their work at The Idea Kitchen and has since expanded her creative enterprises, including the recent opening of a dedicated showroom and event space in Rye, NY. She begins this role immediately, with her first curated exhibit this July.
“Since our opening in late 2020, The Idea Kitchen has developed a proud tradition of celebrating the creative work of local and regional artists through our rotating art program. Exhibits provide excitement for our members, connect us to surrounding local community, and bring a sense of visual life and energy to the space,” said Adam Stoltz, cofounder at The Idea Kitchen. “Since meeting Marla and having her work as part of one of our earliest exhibits, we knew her creative spirit, enthusiasm, and artistic perspective was a good match for us and what we want others to experience when they’re here.”
What began for Enowitz as a childhood hobby grew into a passionate business during the quarantine period of the pandemic, always working to make art as approachable as it is colorful. Her exhibited work in recent years has included commercial installations and collaborations, to fundraising partnerships, with pieces and collections in places such as The Westchester and the Jefferson Valley Mall, an interactive mural and public art exhibit at the Westchester Children’s Museum, White Plains Hospital, “edible art” for a cause with Duck Donuts of White Plains, and numerous local businesses.
As the Art Curator and Exhibit Director, Enowitz will be responsible for the development and management of the rotating exhibit, identifying and selecting participating artists, and community engagement, programming, and media related to the exhibit. In just the past 3 1/2 years, The Idea Kitchen has exhibited hundreds of pieces from more than 50 different artists.
“I am thrilled to be partnering with The Idea Kitchen and supporting its passion for the role art plays in creating community,” said Marla Beth Enowitz. “Joining as its art curator is a fitting step given that I exhibited my own work there a few years ago and experienced firsthand the many benefits that come with showcasing pieces created by artists that go well beyond the aesthetic. We’re supporting our regional creative economy by providing exposure and opportunities for local artists to showcase their talent to new and diverse audiences.” Enowitz continued, “I always believe that you should collaborate, not compete. When I’m out networking and meeting other businesses and other artists, I always think, what can we do together?”
In addition to her role at The Idea Kitchen, Enowitz is an accomplished artist, gallery owner, social media marketer, and philanthropist. She is a proud committee member of the Ronald McDonald House, Greater Hudson Valley, and has donated numerous pieces of artwork in the efforts to raise money for other charitable organizations such as: My Sisters Place, UJA, JDRF, the Junior League of Central Westchester and the United Way of Westchester and Putnam. Next up, Enowitz is excited to be an exhibitor at this years STEM-tastic 2024, an annual festival by The STEM Alliance. This event brings together over 1000 Westchester residents and children to discover and learn about Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, (and art!) with hands on activities. Enowitz will be demonstrating “Pendulum Painting.”
--------------------------------------
About The Idea Kitchen
--------------------------------------
The Idea Kitchen is a coworking space in the heart of Larchmont, NY, supporting those across the Sound Shore and throughout Westchester looking to work, meet, or host others in a vibrant and professional environment. The Idea Kitchen offers a range of monthly memberships and on-demand access to offices, desks, and meeting space on a full-time or part-time basis, or on-demand by the day. In addition to supporting the workspace needs of individuals, teams, and small and large businesses, The Idea Kitchen serves as a popular entertainment and event venue, through monthly comedy nights and intimate music performances. Opened in 2020 by founders Andrea and Adam Stoltz, the space was built on the foundation of addressing the need for a reliable, professional alternative to the isolation of working from home and the disruption often associated with working from public spaces. Find them on social media @theideakitchen and for more information visit www.ideakitchenlarchmont.com
---------------------------------------
About Marla Beth Designs
---------------------------------------
Known throughout the Westchester community as the “happy artist,” Marla Beth Enowitz of Marla Beth Designs focuses on making art approachable from every angle, with a focus on hyper locality and creation without boundaries. Founded by artist and designer Marla Beth Enowitz, Marla Beth Designs is transforming homes and businesses with uplifting ‘happy art’ evoking happiness, optimism and positivity. Whimsy and sophistication collide on canvas to form one-of-a-kind bespoke creations that capture Enowitz’s signature sparkle in organic drips, playful dots and mesmerizing marbling effects. You can follow her colorful adventures on Instagram @MarlaBeth_Designs and learn more at www.marlabethdesigns.com.
Media Contacts:
For more information and to request images, please contact:
Marla Beth Enowitz
Marla Beth Designs
marlabethdesigns@gmail.com
914-523-8307
Marla Beth Enowitz
“Since our opening in late 2020, The Idea Kitchen has developed a proud tradition of celebrating the creative work of local and regional artists through our rotating art program. Exhibits provide excitement for our members, connect us to surrounding local community, and bring a sense of visual life and energy to the space,” said Adam Stoltz, cofounder at The Idea Kitchen. “Since meeting Marla and having her work as part of one of our earliest exhibits, we knew her creative spirit, enthusiasm, and artistic perspective was a good match for us and what we want others to experience when they’re here.”
What began for Enowitz as a childhood hobby grew into a passionate business during the quarantine period of the pandemic, always working to make art as approachable as it is colorful. Her exhibited work in recent years has included commercial installations and collaborations, to fundraising partnerships, with pieces and collections in places such as The Westchester and the Jefferson Valley Mall, an interactive mural and public art exhibit at the Westchester Children’s Museum, White Plains Hospital, “edible art” for a cause with Duck Donuts of White Plains, and numerous local businesses.
As the Art Curator and Exhibit Director, Enowitz will be responsible for the development and management of the rotating exhibit, identifying and selecting participating artists, and community engagement, programming, and media related to the exhibit. In just the past 3 1/2 years, The Idea Kitchen has exhibited hundreds of pieces from more than 50 different artists.
“I am thrilled to be partnering with The Idea Kitchen and supporting its passion for the role art plays in creating community,” said Marla Beth Enowitz. “Joining as its art curator is a fitting step given that I exhibited my own work there a few years ago and experienced firsthand the many benefits that come with showcasing pieces created by artists that go well beyond the aesthetic. We’re supporting our regional creative economy by providing exposure and opportunities for local artists to showcase their talent to new and diverse audiences.” Enowitz continued, “I always believe that you should collaborate, not compete. When I’m out networking and meeting other businesses and other artists, I always think, what can we do together?”
In addition to her role at The Idea Kitchen, Enowitz is an accomplished artist, gallery owner, social media marketer, and philanthropist. She is a proud committee member of the Ronald McDonald House, Greater Hudson Valley, and has donated numerous pieces of artwork in the efforts to raise money for other charitable organizations such as: My Sisters Place, UJA, JDRF, the Junior League of Central Westchester and the United Way of Westchester and Putnam. Next up, Enowitz is excited to be an exhibitor at this years STEM-tastic 2024, an annual festival by The STEM Alliance. This event brings together over 1000 Westchester residents and children to discover and learn about Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, (and art!) with hands on activities. Enowitz will be demonstrating “Pendulum Painting.”
--------------------------------------
About The Idea Kitchen
--------------------------------------
The Idea Kitchen is a coworking space in the heart of Larchmont, NY, supporting those across the Sound Shore and throughout Westchester looking to work, meet, or host others in a vibrant and professional environment. The Idea Kitchen offers a range of monthly memberships and on-demand access to offices, desks, and meeting space on a full-time or part-time basis, or on-demand by the day. In addition to supporting the workspace needs of individuals, teams, and small and large businesses, The Idea Kitchen serves as a popular entertainment and event venue, through monthly comedy nights and intimate music performances. Opened in 2020 by founders Andrea and Adam Stoltz, the space was built on the foundation of addressing the need for a reliable, professional alternative to the isolation of working from home and the disruption often associated with working from public spaces. Find them on social media @theideakitchen and for more information visit www.ideakitchenlarchmont.com
---------------------------------------
About Marla Beth Designs
---------------------------------------
Known throughout the Westchester community as the “happy artist,” Marla Beth Enowitz of Marla Beth Designs focuses on making art approachable from every angle, with a focus on hyper locality and creation without boundaries. Founded by artist and designer Marla Beth Enowitz, Marla Beth Designs is transforming homes and businesses with uplifting ‘happy art’ evoking happiness, optimism and positivity. Whimsy and sophistication collide on canvas to form one-of-a-kind bespoke creations that capture Enowitz’s signature sparkle in organic drips, playful dots and mesmerizing marbling effects. You can follow her colorful adventures on Instagram @MarlaBeth_Designs and learn more at www.marlabethdesigns.com.
Media Contacts:
For more information and to request images, please contact:
Marla Beth Enowitz
Marla Beth Designs
marlabethdesigns@gmail.com
914-523-8307
Marla Beth Enowitz
Marla Beth Designs, Inc
marlabethdesigns@gmail.com