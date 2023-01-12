Women Are on the Precipice of Something Major — Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work Releases Mar 1, 2023
Certified executive coach and CEO of the women’s leadership firm, Something Major, Randi Braun introduces her game-changing book for women in leadership roles.
Randi Braun has created a fun and practical way forward for women who are looking to channel their inner badass, crack the leadership code and soar”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nonfiction book, Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work, releases March 1, 2023. It is written by Randi Braun, the CEO of Something Major, the leadership firm that specializes in elevating women leaders in the workplace. The book gives Braun’s highly sought-after expertise a more accessible reach, and addresses the real reason why women aren’t happy at work, and how they can positively turn things around.
Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work includes the true stories of women leaders. Relatable and fresh, it is backed by research and filled with actionable takeaways, as well as dashes of humor.
Jen Mormile, Chief Business Officer of Condé Nast, says, “Every woman wants to believe she is on the precipice of something major, and this book gives you the tools to get yourself there. Randi Braun has created a fun and practical way forward for women who are looking to channel their inner badass, crack the leadership code and soar!”
Braun says, “The ideas in my book are meaty, but trust me, it is also a very entertaining read. I include tactical tools so women can make career moves that matter, while also increasing their confidence and overall fulfillment. But I do it conversationally. It’s like we’re sitting down, chatting over coffee and unraveling life-changing strategies together.”
Randi Braun is considered a top expert and sought-after speaker in the field of women’s leadership and empowerment, especially for those who have demanding jobs and bold ambitions. Her energy is often described as contagious, and her demeanor invigorating.
Braun understands the challenges women face today. She explains, “There is a reason so many women leaders experience what I call ‘low work libido’. We face a lot of headwinds, but with the right coach, women can overcome them, and that is what my book is all about.”
Braun notes that millions of women have left the workforce, and progress creating meaningful diversity at the highest levels of leadership and on corporate boards is moving too slowly. “The gender pay gap is increasing, and so are women’s levels of burnout. Our system is broken and our old playbook is outdated. That’s why I have written a new playbook to help women thrive— not just survive—as our workplace cultures evolve, even if they’re not evolving quickly enough.”
Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work releases March 1, 2023, from New Degree Press. Advanced reading copies are available on NetGalley. The book is also available for preorder on Amazon.
ISBN Hardcover: 979-8-88504-337-3
Hardcover Price: $34.99
ISBN eBook: 979-8-88504-338-0
eBook price: $9.99
About Randi Braun
Randi Braun is an expert at empowering women who have demanding jobs and bold ambitions. As a certified executive coach and the CEO of the women’s leadership firm, Something Major, she helps women thrive. In her women’s leadership book Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work (New Degree Press, 2023), Braun infuses conversations with life-changing ideas, advancing women leaders one wildly entertaining story at a time. A sought-after thought leader and speaker, Braun’s insights have been featured in The Washington Post, Forbes, and Parents Magazine, and others. Braun has coached women around the globe and partnered with more than 50 organizations across diverse sectors, including the Fortune 500, healthcare, start-ups, Big Law, public relations, entertainment, trade associations, government, non-profits, and others. To learn more, visit the Something Major Coaching website.
