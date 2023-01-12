The 2023 Georgia Titan 100
Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Georgia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Georgia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on April 27th 2023, will be held at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city’s most treasured historic buildings the 1921 building has been revitalized by Zoo Atlanta for its new life today. As home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Atlanta community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Atlanta and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.
Enrique Alvarez
Vector Global Logistics
Jeff Bailey
ORTEC
Eyal Benishti
IRONSCALES
Zach Blend
Goshen Valley Foundation
Don Bravaldo
Bravaldo Capital Advisors
Bethany Bray
AutoCruitment
Christy Brown
Dr. Noze Best
Melinda Parrish Brumfield
Bennett & Pless Structural Engineering
Michael Caldwell
Black Airplane/City of Woodstock
Charlene Carter
The Carver Companies
Caryn Cook
Genesys Health
Stuart Countess
Kia Georgia, Inc
Charles B. Crawford, Jr
Hyperion Bank
Demond Crump
REIGN Premium Sanitary Napkins
Skye Duckett
Georgia Institute of Technology
Travis A. Earls
DEKA Technologies, Inc
Allyson Eman
Venture Atlanta
Jill Evanko
Chart Industries, Inc
Terrence L. Evans
TJFACT, LLC
Heather Fortner
SignatureFD
Chanel H. Frazier
BlackRock
Stephanie Friese Aron
Chamberlain Hrdlicka
Jordan Fuchs
Georgia Secretary of State
Angela Fusaro
Physician 360
Elizabeth L.A. Garvish
Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC
Allison Krache Giddens
Win-Tech, Inc
Jennifer Guynn
Pebble Tossers
Celest Turner Hall
EnterpriseDB
Kirk Halpern
Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors
Sharon Harris
Ascential Digital Commerce
Hollis Hart
STEGO, Inc
Kim Hartsock
Warren Averett, LLC
Matt Herriot
Pro-Link, Inc
Raphael Holloway
Gateway Center
Alicia Hughes
W.S. Nielsen Co., Inc
Lucienne Ide
Rimidi
Bruno Jactel
Pertinent Eco-solutions, Inc
JP James
Hive Financial
David Johnson
Genexa, Inc
Kwame Johnson, Sr
Big Brothers Big Sisters Metro Atlanta
Rashard Johnson
Emory Healthcare
Joann Gallagher Jones
BakerHostetler
Adwait Joshi
DataSeers
Omprakash Karamchadani
MetroMax Group, Inc
Tricia Kinney
ServiceMaster Brands
Jeff Koon
The Stratus Companies
Michael Koriwchak, MD
Ear, Nose and Throat of Atlanta
Leigh Anne Lankford
TrainingPros
David Leggett
Black Airplane
Maryum Lewis
Jerusalem House, Inc
Helene G. Lollis
Pathbuilders
Tino Mantella
Turknett Leadership Group
Craig Martin
Hexagon Geosystems
Anju Mathew
OncoLens
Jay Matthews
Prosponsive Logistics
Chris Maurice
Yellow Card Financial, Inc
Gerald McDowell
ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts
Chrissa McFarlane
Patientory, Inc
Michael McLary
Ascend
John McNair
The Community Bankers Association of Georgia
Steven McWilliams
Georgia Hospital Association
Sal Melilli
HOA Brands
Gracie Ortiz
DataSeers
Keith T. Parker
Goodwill of North Georgia
Mary Parker
ALL N ONE Security Services, Inc
Robert Persiano
Seneca Resources
Lindsey H. Petrini
Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Mike Rolla
CCS
Jesslyn Rollins
BIOLYTE
Mike Rotondo
Altitude Parks
Pramod Sajja
Paramount Software Solutions, Inc
Eric Sanders
eCloud Managed Solutions
Julita Marche Sanders
Juvenile Offender Advocate, Inc
Heather Schlesinger
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Sanjay Sehgal
MSys Technologies
Debra H. Shoaf
Atlanta Community Food Bank
Gary Simat
Performive
Chris Sizemore
INCISIVE
Alan W. Smith
Valentine Enterprises
Dan Smith
First Community Mortgage, Inc
Sweta Sneha, PhD
Kennesaw State University
Margaret Stagmeier
TriStar
Renee L. Stevens
The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC
Peter Stewart
Cyviz
Stephanie Stuckey
Stuckey's Corporation
David Tann
Tantrum Agency
Demarco Thomas
Metromax Group
Dee Ann Turner
Dee Ann Turner & Associates
Alexander Valdes
Trust Stamp
Rohit Verma
Crawford & Company
Karen Brandenburg Viera
Church's Texas Chicken
Turjo Wadud
Mountain Express Oil Company
Charles Watson
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Adam Wexler
PrizePicks
Dr. Jermaine Whirl
Augusta Technical College
Laura Hope Whitaker
Extra Special People
Cheryl Whiting-Kish
HOA Brands
Lisa Winton
Winton Machine Company
Travis Wynes
Mobile Transportation Service
Baha Zeidan
Azalea Health Innovations
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year.
