2023 Georgia Titan 100 Billboard Titan 100 Titan 100 Black Logo Transparent Shield

Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” — Jaime Zawmon - President TitanCEO

GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Georgia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Georgia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on April 27th 2023, will be held at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city’s most treasured historic buildings the 1921 building has been revitalized by Zoo Atlanta for its new life today. As home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Atlanta community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Atlanta and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.

Enrique Alvarez

Vector Global Logistics

Jeff Bailey

ORTEC

Eyal Benishti

IRONSCALES

Zach Blend

Goshen Valley Foundation

Don Bravaldo

Bravaldo Capital Advisors

Bethany Bray

AutoCruitment

Christy Brown

Dr. Noze Best

Melinda Parrish Brumfield

Bennett & Pless Structural Engineering

Michael Caldwell

Black Airplane/City of Woodstock

Charlene Carter

The Carver Companies

Caryn Cook

Genesys Health

Stuart Countess

Kia Georgia, Inc

Charles B. Crawford, Jr

Hyperion Bank

Demond Crump

REIGN Premium Sanitary Napkins

Skye Duckett

Georgia Institute of Technology

Travis A. Earls

DEKA Technologies, Inc

Allyson Eman

Venture Atlanta

Jill Evanko

Chart Industries, Inc

Terrence L. Evans

TJFACT, LLC

Heather Fortner

SignatureFD

Chanel H. Frazier

BlackRock

Stephanie Friese Aron

Chamberlain Hrdlicka

Jordan Fuchs

Georgia Secretary of State

Angela Fusaro

Physician 360

Elizabeth L.A. Garvish

Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC

Allison Krache Giddens

Win-Tech, Inc

Jennifer Guynn

Pebble Tossers

Celest Turner Hall

EnterpriseDB

Kirk Halpern

Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors

Sharon Harris

Ascential Digital Commerce

Hollis Hart

STEGO, Inc

Kim Hartsock

Warren Averett, LLC

Matt Herriot

Pro-Link, Inc

Raphael Holloway

Gateway Center

Alicia Hughes

W.S. Nielsen Co., Inc

Lucienne Ide

Rimidi

Bruno Jactel

Pertinent Eco-solutions, Inc

JP James

Hive Financial

David Johnson

Genexa, Inc

Kwame Johnson, Sr

Big Brothers Big Sisters Metro Atlanta

Rashard Johnson

Emory Healthcare

Joann Gallagher Jones

BakerHostetler

Adwait Joshi

DataSeers

Omprakash Karamchadani

MetroMax Group, Inc

Tricia Kinney

ServiceMaster Brands

Jeff Koon

The Stratus Companies

Michael Koriwchak, MD

Ear, Nose and Throat of Atlanta

Leigh Anne Lankford

TrainingPros

David Leggett

Black Airplane

Maryum Lewis

Jerusalem House, Inc

Helene G. Lollis

Pathbuilders

Tino Mantella

Turknett Leadership Group

Craig Martin

Hexagon Geosystems

Anju Mathew

OncoLens

Jay Matthews

Prosponsive Logistics

Chris Maurice

Yellow Card Financial, Inc

Gerald McDowell

ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts

Chrissa McFarlane

Patientory, Inc

Michael McLary

Ascend

John McNair

The Community Bankers Association of Georgia

Steven McWilliams

Georgia Hospital Association

Sal Melilli

HOA Brands

Gracie Ortiz

DataSeers

Keith T. Parker

Goodwill of North Georgia

Mary Parker

ALL N ONE Security Services, Inc

Robert Persiano

Seneca Resources

Lindsey H. Petrini

Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Mike Rolla

CCS

Jesslyn Rollins

BIOLYTE

Mike Rotondo

Altitude Parks

Pramod Sajja

Paramount Software Solutions, Inc

Eric Sanders

eCloud Managed Solutions

Julita Marche Sanders

Juvenile Offender Advocate, Inc

Heather Schlesinger

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream

Sanjay Sehgal

MSys Technologies

Debra H. Shoaf

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Gary Simat

Performive

Chris Sizemore

INCISIVE

Alan W. Smith

Valentine Enterprises

Dan Smith

First Community Mortgage, Inc

Sweta Sneha, PhD

Kennesaw State University

Margaret Stagmeier

TriStar

Renee L. Stevens

The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC

Peter Stewart

Cyviz

Stephanie Stuckey

Stuckey's Corporation

David Tann

Tantrum Agency

Demarco Thomas

Metromax Group

Dee Ann Turner

Dee Ann Turner & Associates

Alexander Valdes

Trust Stamp

Rohit Verma

Crawford & Company

Karen Brandenburg Viera

Church's Texas Chicken

Turjo Wadud

Mountain Express Oil Company

Charles Watson

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Adam Wexler

PrizePicks

Dr. Jermaine Whirl

Augusta Technical College

Laura Hope Whitaker

Extra Special People

Cheryl Whiting-Kish

HOA Brands

Lisa Winton

Winton Machine Company

Travis Wynes

Mobile Transportation Service

Baha Zeidan

Azalea Health Innovations

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year.