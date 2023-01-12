Submit Release
Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.”
— Jaime Zawmon - President TitanCEO

GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Georgia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Georgia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on April 27th 2023, will be held at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city’s most treasured historic buildings the 1921 building has been revitalized by Zoo Atlanta for its new life today. As home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Atlanta community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Atlanta and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.

Enrique Alvarez
Vector Global Logistics

Jeff Bailey
ORTEC

Eyal Benishti
IRONSCALES

Zach Blend
Goshen Valley Foundation

Don Bravaldo
Bravaldo Capital Advisors

Bethany Bray
AutoCruitment

Christy Brown
Dr. Noze Best

Melinda Parrish Brumfield
Bennett & Pless Structural Engineering

Michael Caldwell
Black Airplane/City of Woodstock

Charlene Carter
The Carver Companies

Caryn Cook
Genesys Health

Stuart Countess
Kia Georgia, Inc

Charles B. Crawford, Jr
Hyperion Bank

Demond Crump
REIGN Premium Sanitary Napkins

Skye Duckett
Georgia Institute of Technology

Travis A. Earls
DEKA Technologies, Inc

Allyson Eman
Venture Atlanta

Jill Evanko
Chart Industries, Inc

Terrence L. Evans
TJFACT, LLC

Heather Fortner
SignatureFD

Chanel H. Frazier
BlackRock

Stephanie Friese Aron
Chamberlain Hrdlicka

Jordan Fuchs
Georgia Secretary of State

Angela Fusaro
Physician 360

Elizabeth L.A. Garvish
Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC

Allison Krache Giddens
Win-Tech, Inc

Jennifer Guynn
Pebble Tossers

Celest Turner Hall
EnterpriseDB

Kirk Halpern
Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors

Sharon Harris
Ascential Digital Commerce

Hollis Hart
STEGO, Inc

Kim Hartsock
Warren Averett, LLC

Matt Herriot
Pro-Link, Inc

Raphael Holloway
Gateway Center

Alicia Hughes
W.S. Nielsen Co., Inc

Lucienne Ide
Rimidi

Bruno Jactel
Pertinent Eco-solutions, Inc

JP James
Hive Financial

David Johnson
Genexa, Inc

Kwame Johnson, Sr
Big Brothers Big Sisters Metro Atlanta

Rashard Johnson
Emory Healthcare

Joann Gallagher Jones
BakerHostetler

Adwait Joshi
DataSeers

Omprakash Karamchadani
MetroMax Group, Inc

Tricia Kinney
ServiceMaster Brands

Jeff Koon
The Stratus Companies

Michael Koriwchak, MD
Ear, Nose and Throat of Atlanta

Leigh Anne Lankford
TrainingPros

David Leggett
Black Airplane

Maryum Lewis
Jerusalem House, Inc

Helene G. Lollis
Pathbuilders

Tino Mantella
Turknett Leadership Group

Craig Martin
Hexagon Geosystems

Anju Mathew
OncoLens

Jay Matthews
Prosponsive Logistics

Chris Maurice
Yellow Card Financial, Inc

Gerald McDowell
ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts

Chrissa McFarlane
Patientory, Inc

Michael McLary
Ascend

John McNair
The Community Bankers Association of Georgia

Steven McWilliams
Georgia Hospital Association

Sal Melilli
HOA Brands

Gracie Ortiz
DataSeers

Keith T. Parker
Goodwill of North Georgia

Mary Parker
ALL N ONE Security Services, Inc

Robert Persiano
Seneca Resources

Lindsey H. Petrini
Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Mike Rolla
CCS

Jesslyn Rollins
BIOLYTE

Mike Rotondo
Altitude Parks

Pramod Sajja
Paramount Software Solutions, Inc

Eric Sanders
eCloud Managed Solutions

Julita Marche Sanders
Juvenile Offender Advocate, Inc

Heather Schlesinger
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream

Sanjay Sehgal
MSys Technologies

Debra H. Shoaf
Atlanta Community Food Bank

Gary Simat
Performive

Chris Sizemore
INCISIVE

Alan W. Smith
Valentine Enterprises

Dan Smith
First Community Mortgage, Inc

Sweta Sneha, PhD
Kennesaw State University

Margaret Stagmeier
TriStar

Renee L. Stevens
The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC

Peter Stewart
Cyviz

Stephanie Stuckey
Stuckey's Corporation

David Tann
Tantrum Agency

Demarco Thomas
Metromax Group

Dee Ann Turner
Dee Ann Turner & Associates

Alexander Valdes
Trust Stamp

Rohit Verma
Crawford & Company

Karen Brandenburg Viera
Church's Texas Chicken

Turjo Wadud
Mountain Express Oil Company

Charles Watson
Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Adam Wexler
PrizePicks

Dr. Jermaine Whirl
Augusta Technical College

Laura Hope Whitaker
Extra Special People

Cheryl Whiting-Kish
HOA Brands

Lisa Winton
Winton Machine Company

Travis Wynes
Mobile Transportation Service

Baha Zeidan
Azalea Health Innovations

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year.

Darren Pettapiece
Titan CEO
+1 303-909-5446
DarrenP@TitanCEO.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


