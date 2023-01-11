Built In Honors Nada in its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards
Built In today announced that Nada was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards.
It’s a very proud feeling when you know you’re in the process of building something that allows everyone to be their authentic selves and actually enjoy what they do.”DALLAS, TEXAS, US, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Built In today announced that Nada was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Nada earned a place on ‘Dallas’s Best Startups to Work for’ list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.
“It’s a very proud feeling when you know you’re in the process of building something that allows everyone to be their authentic selves and actually enjoy what they do. I think we tend to focus so much on expanding business as a start up, so to see that we’re being recognized as a top workplace reflects how positively our team views the work we do as well” says John Green, CEO and Co-founder of Nada.
Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.
“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”
ABOUT NADA
Nada is unlocking the $27 trillion home equity market for retail investors and homeowners through homeshares and Cityfunds. Its platform makes it possible for any investor to buy & sell fractions of a top city’s real estate market and for homeowners to unlock home equity, without taking on debt, to spend on a debit card. Fractionalizing homeownership and leveling the playing field for retail investors with the first banking and investing platform built for real estate. Nada is backed by LiveOak Venture Partners, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Capital Factory Ventures, 7BC Venture Capital, and Sweater Ventures.
ABOUT BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com
ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK
Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.
