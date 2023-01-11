EMU Faculty of Tourism Students Visit the Arkın Group İskele Hotel

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism students paid a visit to The Arkın Group Iskele Hotel. EMU Tourism Faculty members Assist. Prof. Dr. Tuna Karatepe and Dr. Nazanın Naderiabib Alper accompanied the students during the visit. Within the scope of the visit, The Arkın Group Iskele Hotel current Banquet Manager, EMU Tourism Faculty, Tourism and Hospitality Management Undergraduate Program 1998-1999 Academic Year Spring Semester graduate and EMU Business and Economics Faculty, Banking and Finance Department, Banking and Finance Master’s Program 2008-2009 Academic Year Fall Semester graduate Eldem Sağlamer and, The Arkın Group Iskele Hotel current Human Resources Director and EMU Tourism Faculty, Tourism Management Doctoral Program student Dilem Dana welcomed the students to the hotel and delivered a conference.

At the conference, Sağlamer and Dana informed the EMU Tourism Faculty students about the difficulties they may encounter when they start their professional career in the tourism sector and how they can overcome these difficulties. EMU Tourism Faculty students had the opportunity to ask questions to Sağlamer and Dana on topics related to the tourism sector. A tour of the hotel was held following the conference. Stating that they are extremely content with the event, EMU Tourism Faculty students noted that it is important for the future of their careers that EMU Tourism Faculty graduates and students work in managerial positions in the sector and that the quality of the education they receive is clearly visible.