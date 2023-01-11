Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,391 in the last 365 days.

EMU Student Council Visits EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın

Following the 2022-2023 Academic Year Student Council elections held at the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), the new Student Council Management, paid a visit of courtesy to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın in his office.

Present at the said visit were EMU Student Council President Ali Ardıç, Secretary General Melis Tokay, Member for Financial Affairs Hakan Melih Öztürk and International Member Representative Lisa Thandy Lucio Safrao.

During the visit, Prof. Dr. Hocanın was provided information about the projects that the EMU Student Council plans to carry out in the new academic term. Wishing the new Student Council success in their duties, Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented those in attendance a gift unique to EMU. Also visiting Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu, Prof. Dr. Serhan Şensoy and Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, the Student Council members introduced the Vice Rectors the team that will serve in the new academic year and provided information about the plans and projects to be realised.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

EMU Student Council Visits EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.