EMU Student Council Visits EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın

Following the 2022-2023 Academic Year Student Council elections held at the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), the new Student Council Management, paid a visit of courtesy to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın in his office.

Present at the said visit were EMU Student Council President Ali Ardıç, Secretary General Melis Tokay, Member for Financial Affairs Hakan Melih Öztürk and International Member Representative Lisa Thandy Lucio Safrao.

During the visit, Prof. Dr. Hocanın was provided information about the projects that the EMU Student Council plans to carry out in the new academic term. Wishing the new Student Council success in their duties, Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented those in attendance a gift unique to EMU. Also visiting Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu, Prof. Dr. Serhan Şensoy and Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, the Student Council members introduced the Vice Rectors the team that will serve in the new academic year and provided information about the plans and projects to be realised.