Author Sevil Emirzade Visits EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın

Sevil Emirzade, one of the important writers of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), paid a visit of courtesy to Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın. During the said visit which took place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 9 January, 2023, Emirzade gifted her books titled “1908’den Günümüze İzler - Hilmi Damdelen Öğrencileri ve Ailesi”, “Con Rifat”, “Çifte Nikah”, “Uğurlar Olsun Kıbrıs’ın ‘Mavi Panjurlu Eski Hikayeleri’ Yazılsın ‘Dostlukla Yenileri’” to Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın. Emirzade also provided information about the content of her books.

Speaking during the visit, Prof. Dr. Hocanın expressed his pleasure to host Emirzade at EMU, and congratulated the author for her achievements. At the end of the visit, Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented Emirzade a gift unique to EMU.

