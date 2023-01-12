New Jersey Borough Orders Auction of Unused Real Estate
Highlights include 16.3 Acre Industrial Site
Andover is just a few minutes off Route 80 but feels like a breath of fresh air.”ANDOVER, NJ, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Borough of Andover, Sussex County, NJ is pleased to offer eight residential and commercial lots throughout the Borough at auction concluding Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at 11:00AM.
Andover Borough, like many other municipalities, is converting tax repossessed properties from government owned to privately owned. This accomplishes many goals including putting non-revenue producing assets back on the tax rolls, reducing Borough’s liabilities, and taking fallow properties and having the private sector put them to use.
NJ Statute N.J.S.A. 40A:12-13(a) requires that Municipalities put their properties no longer needed for public use up for public auction. Anyone can bid on the properties as long as they adhere to the terms of the sale.
The Borough of Andover has approximately eight lots to be sold in six parcels, which will be an excellent opportunity for bidders to add to their existing real estate holdings. The lots range from 0.05 to 16.33 +/- acres. The 16.33+/- acre lot off Tranquility Road is zoned Industrial Park zone.
“Andover is just a few minutes off Route 80 but feels like a breath of fresh air,” said Bob Dann, Executive Vice President and lead Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Beautiful farms, rolling hills, and a charming Main Street highlight this gateway to Sussex County.”
There is plenty to do in this quaint location along the main arteries of Andover Borough, NJ. Specialty stores, antique shops, and local restaurants are situated along Route 206 and Andover Borough is within close proximity to State Parks, Mountain Creek Ski Center, and Crystal Springs Golf Course.
The properties will be sold at auction concluding Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app. A Property Information Package with terms, maps, and online bidding instructions is available by visiting www.maxspann.com or calling 888-299-1438.
The upcoming Max Spann auction schedule includes numerous auctions in the Northern New Jersey region. This will include properties being sold for the Boroughs of Ogdensburg and Sussex. Also in Sussex County, is 170+/- acres of farmland in Green Township that will be sold this Spring.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company has been auctioning Real Estate for over 60 years and has helped over 125 Municipalities and Government Agencies sell their Real Estate. Call 888-299-1438 or visit www.maxspann.com for more information about these and other Max Spann auctions or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
