Suppressed: CBP Seized Firearm Silencers

DALLAS – In the first quarter of 2023, CBP officers working at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport seized 106 firearm suppressors for violations of the Gun Control Act and the National Firearms Act.

CBP officers in Dallas seized over 100 firearm

suppressors in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

The suppressors, which were manifested as parts, tubes or equipment, arrived from China.

A firearm suppressor or silencer is a muzzle device that reduces the acoustic intensity of the muzzle report (sound of gunfire) and eliminates muzzle flash when a gun is fired.

“An important part of the CBP mission is the facilitation of legitimate trade,” said CBP Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Acting Area Port Director, Raul Orona. “That process includes CBP officers examining shipments to ensure they comply with U.S. federal laws and regulations.”

Over 100 firearm suppressors were manifested as tubing but CBP

officers were not fooled and seized

In this case, the shipments contained weapon parts manifested as equipment. In all instances, the importer was not licensed to import weapons. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) regulates and restricts firearms and ammunition. Importation of weapons or ammunition must be made by a licensed importer, dealer or manufacturer.

“CBP officers are trained, experienced and vigilant in targeting and identifying shipments that are mis-manifested,” said (A)PD Orona. “A shipment containing improperly manifested items may appear as a legitimate or harmless commodity but may in fact be a tactic used by duplicitous importers to avoid further examination. We work hard to identify shipments containing dangerous commodities and intercepting shipments of illegal firearms ensures they stay off our community streets.”

In addition to its own regulations, CBP enforces over 400 laws on behalf of over 40 other U.S. Government agencies. A large number of these import restrictions and requirements are designed to protect the American people from dangerous and illegal goods. CBP has undertaken a number of initiatives, such as the use of non-intrusive inspection technology, to increase its ability to examine cargo effectively without slowing the flow of trade, which plays a significant part in the U.S. economy.

CBP's border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations. CBP officers use a variety of techniques to intercept narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products, and to assure that global tourism remains safe and strong.