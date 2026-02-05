CBP officers seize $119k in unreported currency from four travelers at Dulles Airport

STERLING, Virginia – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $119,178 in unreported currency from four international travelers at Washington Dulles International Airport since Jan. 4.

On Jan. 20, CBP officers seized $20,800 from an Uzbekistan national traveling to Turkey and $17,655 from a Chinese national who arrived from Sweden.

On Jan. 17, CBP officers seized $18,700 from a Bangladesh national who arrived from Bangladesh.

On Jan. 4, CBP officers seized $62,023 from a naturalized U.S. citizen traveling to Ghana on Jan. 4.

CBP officers discovered over $62,000 on a traveler who reported carrying only $60.

In each case, CBP officers explained U.S. currency reporting laws to the travelers and the travelers reported verbally and in writing that they possessed amounts under $10,000. Subsequent inspections of each traveler’s person and carryon baggage revealed amounts greater than $10,000.

CBP officers seized the currency and released the travelers.

“We know that some travelers won’t report all of their currency because the bulk currency may be proceeds of illegal activity, such as financial fraud or money scams that target our society’s most vulnerable, or illicit revenue from criminal enterprises, such as drug, weapons, or human trafficking,” said Area Port Director Christine Waugh for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “CBP officers remain committed to enforcing all of our nation’s laws, including currency reporting, and hold violators accountable.”

Travelers may carry any amount of currency and other monetary instruments that they choose, but any amounts over $10,000 must be reported to the U.S. Treasury on a U.S. Treasury Department Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments form [FinCEN 105].

The FinCEN 105 takes just a few minutes to complete. CBP even streamlined the compliance process so that travelers can complete and submit the form online at https://fincen105.cbp.dhs.gov prior to arriving at their airport departure gate.

Travelers may also ask CBP officers at their departure gate for assistance in completing the FinCEN 105 form.

CBP officers quickly discover unreported currency, so it's best for travelers to be truthful with CBP officers.

Witnessing their currency being seized is a very serious consequence; however, accountability may not stop there. Travelers also risk missing their flight if the CBP examination results in seizure, and violators face potential criminal prosecution for bulk currency smuggling.

CBP officers and agents seized an average of $152,418 in unreported or illicit currency every day along our nation’s borders during fiscal year 2024. See what else CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" last year.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

