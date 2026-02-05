CBP officers at Laredo, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo ports of entry apprehend three fugitives wanted on felony warrants for sex-related offenses

LAREDO, Texas—In a 72-hour period, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at three separate ports of entry; Laredo, Eagle Pass and Hidalgo, apprehended three men wanted on outstanding felony warrants for sex-related offenses.

“In less than three days, our frontline CBP officers at three separate ports of entry within the Laredo Field Office area of responsibility apprehended three men, all wanted on outstanding felony warrants for sex-related offenses, which are among the most heinous scenarios we encounter,” said Director, Field Operations Donald R. Kusser, Laredo Field Office. “These continued apprehensions of those wanted for alleged sex offenses perfectly illustrate our ongoing efforts to ensure that justice is served and to keep our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Jan. 23, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo referred vehicle driver Ezekiel John Glick, a 26-year-old male U.S. citizen, for a secondary examination. A CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant out of Taylor County Sheriff’s Office in Medford, Wisconsin. Glick has been wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for 1st degree child sexual assault. CBP officers transported Glick to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

On Jan. 24, CBP officers at Eagle Pass International Bridge I referred vehicle driver Adrian C. Moreno, a 33-year-old male U.S. citizen, for a secondary examination. A CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Weslaco Police Department in Weslaco, Texas for indecency with a child by exposure and indecency with a child by sexual contact. CBP officers turned Moreno over to Maverick County Sheriff’s Office deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

Finally on Jan. 25, CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge referred vehicle passenger Victor Manuel Pena, a 52-year-old male U.S. citizen, for a secondary examination. A CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Logansport, Indiana. Pena has been wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for alleged sexual assault. CBP officers turned Pena over to Mission Police Department officers for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion.

