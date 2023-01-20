Accelerant BSP LLC Announces Upcoming Utah Tech Week
Accelerant BSP proudly announces Utah Tech Week - by the community, for the community.
A week-long grassroots community celebration of Utah's tech and startup scene, January 23-28, 2023
It’s a smorgasbord of experiences and events hosted by the community, for the community - a celebration of tech and innovation.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerant BSP LLC (Accelerant) announces upcoming Utah Tech Week, a week-long grassroots community celebration of Utah’s tech and startup scene. Startups, VCs, and community organizations will put together dozens of events, serving all stages and sectors of Utah’s tech community. There will be dozens of community-driven events, ranging from breakfasts, lunches, happy hours, dinners, educational panels and workshops on a variety of verticals and skill sets within tech and startups, yoga sessions, Top Golf, mountain biking, hiking, and pretty much any creative activity you can think of.
— Joel McKay Smith, CEO of Accelerant
Utah Tech Week is a celebration of tech and innovation. It’s a smorgasbord of experiences and events hosted by the community, for the community. There’s a certain magic that only comes from people bumping into each other and exchanging their energy and ideas. THAT is the Why behind Utah Tech Week: to cultivate “happy collisions” in the Utah tech community; the kind that, ultimately, lead to friendships, partnerships, and deals. Join them as a participant or host and contribute your part to the future of Utah's technology legacy.
ABOUT Accelerant BSP LLC
Accelerant provides advanced workforce development, approaching it in a whole new way – focusing on development of the right people, doing the right job, in the right place. They work with clients to tap new talent pools of employees in urban and rural communities, creating significant social impact and client business advantages. Accelerant is engaged in a number of Public-Private partnerships, making it possible to create new educational and employment opportunities. Accelerant serves companies, transforms communities, and changes lives.
