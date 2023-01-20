Rick Huckaby-Fronted American Roots "Super Group" Big Shoes Signed by Nashville-Based Label Qualified Records

Big Shoes Nashville

Band's Third LP features all new songs and special guest stars including Shaun Murphy and Dana Robbins

We had a blast writing these tunes and working in the studio together as a true band with each member contributing their special talents to the mix. We hope our fans love it!” — Rick Huckaby, Big Shoes

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blending traditional influences of B.B. King and Ray Charles with The Allman Brothers’ Band and Bonnie Raitt, Big Shoes brings a fresh take on American Roots music. Initially birthed as a “tribute project” to one of the world's biggest bands, Little Feat, Big Shoes has utilized their writing talent and world-class musicianship and created an impressive catalog of original music. Joining artist-owned and operated independent record label Qualified Records (managed by John Heithaus and Kevin McKendree) is the next step in their ever-evolving career. According to SFL Music Magazine, “Calling Big Shoes a super band would indeed be a huge understatement.”

Big Shoes members have played and recorded with: Bonnie Raitt, Van Morrison, Delbert McClinton, Taj Mahal, Etta James, Bobby Blue Bland and many other great artists. Keyboardist Mark T. Jordan was a band member on Van Morrison’s classic album “Tupelo Honey”, Bonnie Raitt’s “Road Tested” live CD and scores of other albums. Guitarist Will McFarlane has contributed to albums by Levon Helm, Joss Stone, Bonnie Raitt and Bobby “Blue” Bland. Big Shoes lead singer, Rick Huckaby is an in demand session singer on Nashville’s Music Row and was signed to the Warner Brothers, Nashville artist roster. Drummer Lynn Williams’ resume includes John Hiatt, Lee Roy Parnell, Delbert McClinton, Bonnie Bramlett. He currently tours with Jacob Dylan’s band The Wallflowers and with The Muscle Shoals Allstars. Nashville A-Listers bassist Tom Szell, guitarist Kenne Cramer and percussionist Bryan Brock round out the band.

Their album Fresh Tracks releases 1/27 , featuring 12 brand new songs primarily written by band members. The album was recorded at multi-Grammy® winner Kevin McKendree’s Rock House studio with McKendree at the recording desk and the band self-producing the LP. With upbeat melodies, cleverly-written lyrics, and expert vocals, Fresh Tracks is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

The LP will be available for streaming, digital download and limited pressing CD at qualifiedrecords.com, Bandcamp and your favorite digital service providers including Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Fresh Tracks

1. I Got You Covered (Huckaby, Anderson and Criswell) PAJ Music BMI, Flip Anderson Music BMI, BMG Music BMI

2. Hole in the Sky (Huckaby, McFarlane) Dean’s Cabin Publishing BMI, Far Lane Music, ASCAP

3. If the Blues Was Green (Handley, Fleming) Forerunner Music Admin by UMPG, BMI, Air Deluxe Publishing, BMI

4. You Can't Love Me Like That (McLaughlin, Wright) Corn Country Music, BMI and DIS KEEF Music, BMI

5. Roses Are Blue (Huckaby, C. Brassfield, J. Brassfield) Dean’s Cabin Publishing BMI, Eclipse Two Music, ASCAP and Jessie Rose Pennington Music, SESAC

6. Permanent Midnight (Huckaby, Jordan and Szell) Dean’s Cabin Publishing BMI, Peg & Groove Music, ASCAP and Sinistro Music BMI

7. I've Seen the Light (Jordan, Peg & Groove Music, ASCAP)

8. There Ain't Nothing You Can Do (W. McFarlane)

9. Drunk on Love (Cramer, Huckaby and Wright) Kenne Cramer Music BMI, Quiet Wyatt Music/Sallywag Publishing, BMI and Dis Keef Music BMI

10. Tell Me I'm Wrong (Rick Huckaby) Taxbaby Music, BMI

11. That's What I Get for Lovin' You (Huckaby, McFarlane) Dean’s Cabin Publishing BMI, Far Lane Music Publishing, ASCAP

12. Dreaming Again (McFarlane, Byrd and Jackson) Far Lane Music Publishing, ASCAP.

About Qualified Records: Qualified Records is led by co-producers ISSA nominee John Heithaus (Tom Hambridge, Jim Allchin, Luke Bulla) and the multi-Grammy® winner Kevin McKendree (Delbert McClinton, Brian Setzer Orchestra, John Hiatt.) We’re dedicated to producing uncommonly great American roots music featuring Artists including: vocalist Bekka Bramlett (Fleetwood Mac, Joe Cocker), singer/songwriter Robert Lighthouse, Blues multi-instrumentalist phenom Yates McKendree, the Big Shoes Band (featuring Rick Huckaby, Mark T. Jordan, and Will McFarlane) and the house band, the Rock House All Stars, and more in the pipeline. Get to know us at qualifiedrecords.com.