Precision Board: A Signage Solution That Outperforms Wood
Interstate Advanced Materials now offers additional grades of HDU Precision Board as a superior alternative to wood in signage applications.
From a longer lifespan to a faster, easier, cleaner machining process, HDU Precision Board is a superior replacement for wood signage.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood is an attractive material traditionally used for outdoor signage, but eventually absorbs water and begins to crack, rot, or peel. To solve this problem, Interstate Advanced Materials now offers additional grades of HDU Precision Board as a superior alternative for wood and lumber in signage applications.
— Christopher Isar
High-density urethane foam board has excellent weatherability and longevity compared to wood. It lasts up to ten times longer, does not absorb moisture, and will not crack, rot, or peel in outdoor environments. It will withstand rain, snow, ice, high humidity, arid climates, and temperatures up to 200°F. HDU Precision Board board meets ASTM requirements for multiple flammability tests. Completely inert and nontoxic, HDU Precision Board contains no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or carcinogens and is considered an eco-friendly material.
Precision foam board may be cut or machined with standard HSS cutting tools and has two properties that make it easier to work with than wood. First, HDU Precision Board produces less dust and more chips during the machining process. Second, it can handle much higher feed rates without tearing out or degrading the quality of the cut. From a longer lifespan to a faster, easier, cleaner machining process, HDU Precision Board is a superior replacement for wood signage.
Polyurethane foam board is used for more than just signage applications. Available in many different densities, its thermal and mechanical properties combined with its unique machining advantages make it a fantastic material for use in prototyping, master model making, carvings, and sculptures. HDU Precision Board also has applications in pattern making, tool path proofing, and pre-peg composite layup tooling.
Interstate Advanced Materials offers HDU Precision Board in six standard densities, with more available upon request. Hear about the advantages of polyurethane foam board for signage applications and learn how to save up to 30% off HDU Precision Board and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership by calling a materials expert at (800) 742-3444.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Advanced Materials
+1 800-742-3444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
What is HDU Precision Board PBLT-48?