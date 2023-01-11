Choco Town Brings Immersive All-Ages Chocolate and Candy Experience to Detroit
From the producers of Candlelight Concerts and Dining in the Dark, tickets are on sale now for candy lovers of all agesTROY, MI, US, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choco Town unwraps its candy-coated, immersive experience for metro Detroiters for a limited time beginning March 16, 2023, at Oakland Mall located at 412 W. 14 Mile Rd. in Troy, Michigan. Tickets go on sale today, Jan. 11.
A Fever Original event, the sweet adventure is a chocolate-filled experience for those with a sweet tooth. It stimulates visitors' five senses as they explore an eye-popping chocolate village filled with delicious interactive elements along every step of the way.
The moment visitors embark on their choc-o-licious journey from Choco Town's main street and travel all the way to the town square, there are endless photo opportunities against mouthwatering backdrops and seemingly endless chocolate samples. The immersive experience also features taste-testing, games and other sweet surprises.
And, of course, there will be lots and lots of chocolate to sample.
Following an appearance in Boston in early 2022, Detroit is only the second stop Choco Town has made in the U.S.
“I can’t sugar-coat it. We’re really excited to bring Choco Town to the metro Detroit area. It’s one of the most delicious, fun and Instagram-able experiences our guests will have this year – fully immersive and something they’ll never forget,” said Mary Fuhrman, Associate Producer, Fever. “A journey through this sweet village isn’t just something conjured in a dream. Visitors of Choco Town will marvel at the level of creativity and the intricate details put into it on every level.”
Adult tickets start at $25 and Child tickets start at $18. All ages welcome - kids under 3 years old do not need a ticket. Minors under the age of 16 will not be allowed inside without a parent or guardian. Visits typically average 60 minutes.
To purchase tickets, please visit https://feverup.com/m/123684.
The event will take place on the first floor of Oakland Mall, next to Hobby Lobby.
Choco Town was created by Fever, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform. Fever’s immersive activations include the “Candlelight Concerts,” attended by over 3 million guests; “Stranger Things: The Experience,” co-produced with Netflix; and “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” winner of USA Today's 10 Best Readers’ Choice award.
About Fever
Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, helping millions of people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities, with a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life. Through its platform, Fever inspires its community to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive art exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals and classical music concerts to molecular cocktail pop-ups while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world. For more information, visit feverup.com.
Natalie Stavale
Catalyst Media Factory
+1 313-462-0808 ext. 703
natalie@catalystmediafactory.com