MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: New Year’s Resolutions for Your Vehicle 

Kick off 2023 with car safety in mind! As we enter the new year, we’re here to remind you that preparing and maintaining your vehicle through the colder months is crucial.

Many people across the country create New Year’s resolutions for themselves, but what about for your vehicle? To ensure your vehicle is prepped and ready to keep you and others safe on the road, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) offers some tips:

Lights:

Check your headlights, brake lights, turn signals, emergency flashers and interior lights

Don’t forget your trailer brake lights and turn signals if applicable

Windshield Wipers:

Use high-quality winter windshield washer fluid with de-icer

Check defrosters

Replace any worn wiper blades

Cooling System:

Make sure you have enough coolant

Visit your mechanic for a tune-up

Additionally, NHTSA offers suggestions for stocking your vehicle. Having these items in your vehicle can help you handle common winter driving-related tasks, plus supplies you might need in an emergency:

a snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper

abrasive material (sand or kitty litter), in case your vehicle gets stuck in the snow

jumper cables, flashlight, and warning devices (flares and emergency markers)

blankets for protection from the cold

a cell phone and charger, water, food, and any necessary medicine

MassDOT’s Highway Assistance Program sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance is on patrol, helping in harsh winter conditions as well as year-round. Patrol operators monitor some of the state’s busiest highways around Metro Boston, Worcester, Springfield and Cape Cod (seasonal). The Highway Assistance Patrol covers 13 major state roadways and interstates, the Emergency Service Patrol covers the Mass Pike (I-90) from New York to Boston and the Incident Response Operators cover the Metropolitan Highway System and tunnels. The Highway Assistance Patrol is in service Monday–Friday between the hours of 6 a.m.–10 a.m. and 3 p.m.–7 p.m. During holidays, there are extended routes in heavy traffic areas. On I-90, and in Boston’s tunnel system, assistance is provided 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

Written by,

Your friends at MAPFRE Insurance