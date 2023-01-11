Verse's AI-powered platform recognized by G2 Crowd with seven badges for exceptional performance
Verse, the leading AI-powered customer engagement platform, has been awarded 7 badges by G2 Crowd for performance, ease of use, and best-in-class support.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verse, the cutting-edge platform that empowers businesses to connect with their customers and prospects in a more natural and personalized way, has been awarded an impressive seven badges from G2 Crowd for Winter 2023. These badges recognize Verse for its exceptional performance, ease of use, and best-in-class support in both the Small Business category and and overall.
Verse's AI-powered technology allows companies to engage with their customers and prospects using conversational text messages, automating routine tasks and conversations and freeing up human agents to focus on more complex and valuable interactions. Verse's human-guided approach ensures that every conversation is personalized and relevant, while also providing businesses with the ability to quickly and easily scale their customer engagement efforts.
"We are absolutely delighted to be recognized by G2 Crowd for our commitment to delivering a world-class customer engagement platform," said David Tal, CEO of Verse. "These badges are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team, who are constantly striving to help businesses connect with their customers in a more meaningful way."
Verse has received consistently high ratings from users on G2 Crowd, with many praising the platform's ease of use and effectiveness in driving customer engagement. With its seven badges from G2 Crowd, Verse continues to set the standard for AI-powered customer engagement solutions.
About Verse
Verse.io is a customer engagement and conversion platform that leverages cutting-edge conversational AI technology combined with 24/7 human concierge services to help businesses engage and qualify leads, book appointments, nurture prospects, drive inbound calls and convert customers efficiently and at any scale around the clock. Verse’s proprietary conversational outreach platform engages millions of consumer inquiries every year for leading real estate, solar, mortgage, home services, education, insurance and other industries, and has won dozens of awards for service, technology, ROI, ease of use and much more. Verse customers typically see a 50-100% lift in engagement and conversion rates using its powerful technology.
