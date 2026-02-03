Verse.ai publishes impressive SMS reply rates, showing why texting wins in 2026

Verse's Texting Insights Report

Across millions of conversational data points, Verse sees an average 50% SMS reply rate, pointing to the power of SMS for businesses.

At Verse, we’ve known about the power of texting for years. It’s what customers want—so our mission is to help businesses drive revenue through the most effective channel.” — Damien Swendsen, SVP of Revenue, Verse.ai

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verse, a business texting platform powered by conversational AI, recently published their 2026 Texting Insights Report , showing an average 50% SMS reply rate across millions of lead interactions. Verse.ai , a NiCE company, is a fully-managed, SMS platform that combines AI with their own team of human agents for authentic customer conversations at scale. With 24/7 response via text, Verse AI automatically engages, qualifies, and books appointments with leads.Every year, Verse handles hundreds of millions of leads for their clients. In their new study of millions of lead interactions, Verse compares text, email, and phone outreach, showing an average 50% reply rate for text, an average 25% call-only answer rate, and an average 1.4% email reply rate. Interestingly, when combining text and calls for leads, call answer rates skyrocket to an average of 92%. Their Texting Insights Report also dives into how lead qualification via text works at scale, including how long it takes on average, and average reply rates for qualifying texts and re-engagement campaigns. Using 10M+ lead interactions, the report also surveys what times of day leads are most likely to reply to text messages.The report is meant to serve as a resource for any sales, marketing, or service organization that is curious about whether or not texting is really worth it for their customer engagement initiatives. Using real numbers and data, Verse shows why texting is their most effective channel—and how it can be yours, too."At Verse, we’ve known about the power of texting for years. It’s what customers want—so our mission is to help businesses drive revenue through the most effective channel." — Damien Swendsen, SVP of Revenue, Verse.aiWith an average customer ROI of 16x, Verse continues to grow and serve more businesses in a variety of industries, helping them use texting to streamline customer experiences. Verse manages customer conversations with seamless handoffs to client teams, allowing busy reps to focus on high-value opportunities.

