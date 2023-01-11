Rosemark System Now Delaware Home Care Agency EVV Vendor

The Rosemark System, a leader in the home care management software industry for more than 25 years, is now an approved EVV vendor for Delaware home care agencies. Rosemark offers industry-leading customer care and customizable home care software. Rosemark System home care software is your partner in PeopleCare.

The Delaware Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance instituted EVV for all home care agencies that bill Medicaid, and Rosemark is now an approved vendor.

The program is user-friendly, easy to train with new hires, and continues to innovate with State and Federal requirements... Their support team never lets us down.” — Jim Smith, the owner of Visiting Angels of New Castle County

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of December 30, 2022, the Delaware Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance (DMMA) formally instituted electronic visit verification (EVV) for all home care agencies that bill Medicaid. In order to meet the requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act, Delaware home care agencies need to use an approved caregiver management software vendor that integrates seamlessly with the state’s aggregator, Sandata.

The Rosemark System, a product of Shoshana Technology, is now an approved EVV vendor in Delaware. This home care scheduling software is used by agencies across the globe, primarily in the United States and Canada. Rosemark works with both franchises and independent agencies, leading the industry in customer service, with high-touch, responsive, and knowledgeable assistance.

“We are already working with agencies in Delaware, and we have a history of working with Sandata in other states, so we’re excited to launch our software as one of the state’s approved EVV vendors,” said Rosemark System Product Owner Robin Tuck.

Jim Smith, the owner of Visiting Angels of New Castle County, has been using the Rosemark System since he opened his agency in 2008.

“For fifteen years, they have grown with us and supported us every step of the way as one of our most valued business partners,” Smith said of Rosemark. “The program is user-friendly, easy to train with new hires, and continues to innovate with State and Federal requirements.

“Its EVV platform allows us to seamlessly record events and transmit them to Managed Care Organizations for claims and billing. The employee app for clocking in and out connects easily to our Kronos payroll system for a seamless, error-free payroll delivery. Their support team never lets us down.”

Adding EVV as a tool for home care agencies that bill Medicaid in Delaware is beneficial for a variety of reasons. In addition to providing enhanced communication between the office and the field, caregivers can use Rosemark’s Caregiver Mobile App to clock in and out, view scheduled shifts and related details, receive and respond to shift offers, check care plans, record activities of daily living/tasks, and review agency announcements.

Home care agencies that use caregiver management software find substantial benefits in switching from manual to automated day-to-day processes. By streamlining workflows, agencies are able to recruit and retain quality caregivers, master compliance, better manage their time, and build their businesses.

Value-driven agencies seeking a reliable software with innovative features and industry-leading customer support turn to the Rosemark System to manage their operations. A vendor that doesn’t force all agencies to fit one single mold, Rosemark allows each customer to utilize the features of the customizable software that fit their needs, with integrations for third-party vendors such as Quickbooks and Home Care Pulse, and third-party payroll exports for Tapcheck, Paychex, and PayChoice. Scheduling, authorizations, and care plans are all designed specifically for the care of each client with our partners’ unique needs in mind.

For more information about the Rosemark System and how it can help Delaware home care agencies become compliant with the new Delaware EVV requirements, call (734) 436-2631 or visit https://rosemarksystem.com/delaware-evv/.

Other features of the Rosemark System include flexible scheduling, care plans, task recording, people matching, a client portal, credentials tracking, employee retention tools, integrated job applications, messaging, electronic Medicaid billing, long-term care insurance, Veteran’s Administration billing, and more.