American IRA Discusses Self-Directed Roth IRA Tips for Newbies

What do investing “newbies” need to know about Self-Directed Roth IRAs? American IRA recently answered that question with a list of tips at its blog.

In the first tip, American IRA explained the rules of the Roth IRA that investors will need to know. For example, a Roth IRA uses after-tax contributions in an account, which in turn means that investors don't have to pay taxes on valid retirement distributions from a Roth IRA later in life. Those taxes have already been paid. This is why investors often turn to Roth IRAs, especially those investors who believe that they will be in a higher tax bracket when taking retirement distributions later in life. It can be a tremendously beneficial way to store wealth for the long term.The second tip advised investors to get familiar with the possibilities of investing in a Self-Directed Roth IRA. "When you Self-Directed a Roth IRA, using your connection through a Self-Directed IRA custodian to manage it, you can then access a wide variety of retirement assets," the post noted. These assets can include everything from real estate to precious metals—although there are certain limits on collectible items and artwork, which means that while a Self-Directed IRA has a wide range of investment possibilities, it does preclude some assets.Finally, American IRA familiarized its audience with the unique distribution rule of the Roth IRA. Because the money in a Roth IRA includes after-tax contributions, the Roth IRA has no requirement to take Required Minimum Distributions after a certain age. This means that an investor can continue to leave that money in to grow even beyond the usual RMD age requirements.